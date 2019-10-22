CECIL COUNTY — The state House Ways and Means Committee toured the county on Friday, with stops at Fair Hill International, NorthBay Adventure Camp and Hollywood Casino Perryville highlighting the county’s hidden gems and hinting toward upcoming legislative requests.
The tour, organized by Delegate Kevin Hornberger (R-Cecil), signals that Cecil County is still emerging in the spotlight as it was the first official Ways and Means Committee.
“This is the result of the [Cecil] delegation every day in Annapolis telling everyone how awesome Cecil County is,” Hornberger said at the Oct. 16 meeting with state and county officials.
“They’ve seen all the advances we’ve made and how well we work together, and they want to capture lightning in a bottle.”
Some stops also stressed on critical partnerships within Annapolis, like Fair Hill Natural Resource Area seeing grants from the Maryland Board of Public Works for the upcoming five-star competition, or measures that Hornberger had a keen interest in, like Hollywood Casino Perryville’s unique challenges.
To start off the day, retired Fair Hill Park Ranger Jo Ann Bashore and rider Allie Sackson led the Ways and Means Committee on a tour of a fraction of the 5,000 acres at Fair Hill. The land was already set up with 26 fences for the cross-county test for Fair Hill International.
Fair Hill International is a three-day competition that serves as a triathlon for both horses and riders with dressage (precise movements), cross-country and stadium jumping. Last weekend marked the final time three-star and four-star competitions would be held at that course, since next year will bring the five-star competition — one of two in the United States and one of seven in the world.
“This entire field will be mobbed on Saturday with 15,000 people here,” Bashsore told the group. “Keep in mind that putting this village together for vendors and stabling 200 horses can be a logistical nightmare, with all the planning that goes into it.”
Over by the new construction for the five-star track, the delegates heard the vision Fair Hill International supporters shared. That vision includes safer racing on an irrigated track, opportunities to expand the existing race days and drawing riders and spectators to enjoy the overall five-star experience at the competition and in Cecil County overall.
But right now, all eyes are on finishing the “aggressive” two-year design of the course for the five-star in 2020 and promoting brand awareness.
“It’s making sure that people are aware that the 5-star is in Fair Hill. I used to work in D.C. and frankly I didn’t know where Fair Hill was,” said Jeff Newman, President and CEO of the Maryland 5-Star at Fair Hill. “This needs to be known and that Cecil County is the best kept secret in Maryland.”
Del. Alonzo Washington (D-Prince George’s) and Del. Stephanie Smith (D-Baltimore City) asked several questions about the revenue and economic impact.
Revenue would go back to Fair Hill International to pay for expenses for the event and eventually creating a fund balance for it, said Maryland Sports Executive Director Terry Hasseltine. Potential economic impact, which could range to $30,000 over the event once the event is built out, he added. There’s also opportunities with that revenue running off to local bed and breakfasts, restaurants and agri-tourism.
Funding for Fair Hill improvements has been front funded with $17 million in construction right now, but the Fair Hill Foundation is committed to making up the difference.
“Since we were able to break ground, the momentum of their ability to fund raise has really picked up,” Hasseltine said.
From Fair Hill, the Ways and Means committee drove to NorthBay Adventure Camp on the Elk Neck peninsula for a tour. Fifteen years ago, the camp started as youth camp to educate on environmentalism. But Executive Director Keith Williams explained that its philosophy was to break kids out of their safe zones in a mindful way.
“We wanted to serve kids that fall through the cracks with outdoor education, and a lot of kids had absolutely no experience in the outdoors,” Williams told the delegates. “Fear was a factor and we want to reduce that because adults and especially kids are using fear as a negative motivator. We want them to really think about how they respond to it — and everything we do here is challenged by choice.”
The delegates took a walk across the beach, engaged in small environmental demonstration and got a chance to try out the zipline.
On the final stop of the tour, the Ways and Means committee did a walk through of the Hollywood Casino Perryville, where they were able to see the 13 table games and the 822 slot machines.
Matthew Heiskell, general manager of the casino, met with the committee at the Greene Turtle and walked them through the challenges the casino faces compared to others in the region.
For every $1 that goes into the slot machine, 6 cents are taken for state tax and 2 cents are used for cost of business upkeep. But with Delaware Park across the border with no sales tax and more casinos coming online in Pennsylvania, Heiskell estimated that Hollywood Casino Perryville was likely to lose $3 million in revenue.
Hollywood Casino Perryville draws in $76.6 million in net revenue.
