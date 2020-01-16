ELKTON — Multiple Cecil County volunteer firefighters are fighting the wind and lack of fire hydrants to battle a blaze in the Oldfield Point area.
The call of a 20-by-20 shed on fire around 6:30 Thursday night has since grown to burning approximately an acre of ground and surrounding trees in the area of Triton Marina, according to Cecil County Firer Headquarters.
Charlestown, Chesapeake City, and Hack's Point companies are sending boats to fight the spread from the water while Singerly is commanding the ground fight.
Tankers are at the scene as well providing water.
Because of the amount of equipment needed at the scene other companies are sending crews to empty fire houses to provide coverage.
This is a changing story. Check back to cecildaily.com for updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.