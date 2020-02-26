ELKTOn — Water line maintenance will take place overnight on Friday, starting around 10 p.m., water service will be disrupted at this time.
The affected region includes Elkton Heights and surrounding areas. Water service will be restored when the Department of Public Works is finished. The town reminds residents to run cold water through a bath spigot if water is discolored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.