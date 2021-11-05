This photo shows how deep the flood waters get on Vannort Drive under the CSX Railroad in Port Deposit. An out of town couple came up on that situation in the dark last week and found their car in water up to its bumpers.
Typical Port Deposit flood zone catches visitors off guard
PORT DEPOSIT — While residents of the town know about Vannort Drive, Councilman Wayne Tome Jr. told the mayor and fellow council members Tuesday night that some visitors were not so lucky.
The heavy rain that fell at the end of last week, coupled with high tides, put Vannort Drive, and all the usual places in Port Deposit, under water.
“This out of town couple got stuck ... and their car was ruined,” Tome said. “I felt so bad for them.”
The couple was visiting for a baby shower and heading to a waterfront rental property for the evening, unaware of the high water under the railroad tracks.
“If you’re out of the area you don’t know,” Tome said, adding it was likely the couple was following GPS, which was also unaware of the danger. “The water was up to their bumpers.”
Tome suggested the town consider erecting a “possible high water” sign or — even better — a light.
“A light would be better. It’s pitch dark there,” he said.
The elected body agreed to investigate its options.
Meanwhile, Vicky Rinkerman, whose contract as town administrator was renewed for another two years, said Maryland Emergency Management Agency is studying Port Deposit’s plans for a flood gate at Vannort Drive as well as Netters Alley that would close the road during flood events and keep water from coming onto Main Street.
“MEMA is reviewing the flood gate program and working with AECOM,” she told the board. AECOM is the town’s engineering firm. “We’re hoping we can get the OK from MEMA to move forward with (Federal Emergency Management Agency).”
The town also approved an ordinance allowing the town to go into a general obligation debt for $245,000 to address flooding issues on Granite and Race Streets. Drains will be installed under the streets as well as culverts.
“...which will reduce flow across properties and into the streams and the Susquehanna River,” Rinkerman said.
Port Deposit will pay back the money over 40 years at 1.375% interest.
