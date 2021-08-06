NORTH EAST — A huge community event is being held Saturday that organizers say is being done in memory of Phil Meekins, the late pastor of new Beginnings Fellowship and founder of Monarch Recovery Ministries, Inc.
Amy Hall, a member of the Monarch Recovery board of directors, said this event, running from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., is the result of "two thoughts that came together" aiming to help families in need and support the ministries Meekins loved so much.
"And it spiraled into this massive community event," she said.
Meekins died in May from COVID but his friends are determined to keep New Beginnings and Monarch Recovery going in his memory.
"Even though Phil is not here we are charging forward in this mission to help people," Hall said.
It's a community outreach called "Pay What you Can."
"We've got two garages full of donations of clothing, housewares, furniture, dishes, bedding, toys, books and board games," Hall said.
None of the items will have yard sale price tags. Instead, if you need it, make a donation and take it.
"We want it to be what people feel in their heart to donate," Hall said.
Staples has donated school supplies so the volunteers have made bags to hand out to students. They also have personal hygiene items available. Herr's, Pepsi, C & S Wholesale and Cecil County HELP Center have also pitched in to provide food.
All proceeds will go to Monarch Recovery to support the houses the ministry runs for adults in recovery.
If anyone has a question, the people with the answer should be easy to spot.
"We are going to be wearing T-shirts printed with "We Are the Whosoevers," Hall said, indicating that was something Meekins said a lot, referring to the Bible passage John 3:16.
Look for signs directing vehicles to the parking lot at North East Middle School, 200 East Cecil Avenue and come prepared to shop and be loved on in Phil's honor.
"It's going to be awesome. It's going to be big," Hall said. "We will never fill his shoes but we'll continue to walk in that direction."
