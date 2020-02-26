CALVERT — The army of volunteers known this time of year as AARP Tax-Aide have already made at least 1,100 appointments with Cecil County residents to fill out and file their 2019 state and federal tax returns.
The free service is available to low to middle income people, the elderly and disabled. By calling 443-485-1153 an appointment can be made. Just leave your name and phone number and you will get a call back from one of two volunteers handling the appointment setting this year. Preparation sites are in Elkton, Chesapeake City, Cecilton, Perryville and Rising Sun.
If you don’t want to wait for an appointment to be assigned, come to Maryland Tax Day Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the grange hall, 2357 Telegraph Road near Rising Sun. Just about every IRS trained volunteer will be on hand to fill out and e-file your returns; everything from the simple to the complicated and even returns for other states.
