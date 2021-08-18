Sean McCandless coordinated this year’s Wade In, which was held Saturday in Charlestown. Before the wading began McCandless said the Wade In brings awareness to the average person about water quality and its impact.
W. Scott Flanigan, director of Cecil County’s Department of Public Works, tells the audience at the 12th Annual Wade In held Saturday in Charlestown about all the work his employees put into water quality every day, not just for the Wade In.
Sean McCandless uses a bullhorn to tell folks at the 12th Annual Wade In Saturday that the official depth reached this year was 21 inches. That’s an inch more than 2020 and indicates the improving health of the watershed.
The Pick Ups performed for the 12th Annual Wade In Saturday in Charlestown while folks visited various groups to talk about water quality.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Autumn Lightner fashions a flower out of paper, one of the crafts that were available to folks who attended the 12th Annual Wade In at Charlestown Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Bill Kilby helps Elaine Govatos pot a lettuce plant in a container made of newspaper at the Cecil Land Trust booth during the 12th Annual Wade In held Saturday in Charlestown.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Sean McCandless (center) leads participants in the 12th Annual Wade In out into the Northeast River Saturday to test the water quality.
12th Annual Wade In shows water improvement
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CHARLESTOWN — They gathered at Foot Log Beach Park and slowly worked their way out into the Northeast River Saturday afternoon, staring down in unison for the moment their white sneakers disappeared from view.
In water quality circles it’s called The Sneaker Index. The clarity of the water is gauged by how far from shore one gets before sneakers — or bare feet — disappear.
The 12th Annual Wade-In was held to determine the condition of the river; an annual event hosted by Cecil County Stormwater Management Division, bringing together various like-minded organizations including the Elk and North East River Watershed Association, Scouts BSA, Cecil Land Trust, The Skipjack Martha Lewis, the town of Charlestown, and Cecil County’s departments of Public Works and Recycling to name a few.
This year, according to Sean McCandless, project coordinator, another inch was gained. Waders made it in 21 inches Saturday.
“We want to bring attention to our local water in the upper Chesapeake Bay,” McCandless said ahead of the wade in. “We want to make people aware that we need to take good care of our stormwater run off.”
“The Wade In brings awareness. It’s a non-scientific way ... to get in touch, literally, with your watershed,” he added.
W. Scott Flanigan, director of the county department of public works, said the turn out Saturday shows people understand what’s at stake.
“You get it, you realize the importance of water quality,” Flanigan said.
Practices in place now attempt to control run off from roofs, roads and driveways before it can cause erosion, pollution or sediment build up in the watershed.
Just as it takes a village to raise a child, Danielle Hornberger, county executive, said the same effort is needed to protect the water.
“It takes small business, non-profits, and individuals in the community to care about something and make it their own and share it with the community,” Hornberger said.
Karl Fockler, vice president of the Charlestown Board of Town Commissioners, said this was the perfect place to hold such an event where the Northeast River meets the Chesapeake Bay.
“We are really celebrating the clarity and quality of the bay with this novice practice,” Fockler said. “We suffer the consequences when we have stormwater run off so we are happy to bring attention to it.”
