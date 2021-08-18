CHARLESTOWN — They gathered at Foot Log Beach Park and slowly worked their way out into the Northeast River Saturday afternoon, staring down in unison for the moment their white sneakers disappeared from view.

In water quality circles it’s called The Sneaker Index. The clarity of the water is gauged by how far from shore one gets before sneakers — or bare feet — disappear.

The 12th Annual Wade-In was held to determine the condition of the river; an annual event hosted by Cecil County Stormwater Management Division, bringing together various like-minded organizations including the Elk and North East River Watershed Association, Scouts BSA, Cecil Land Trust, The Skipjack Martha Lewis, the town of Charlestown, and Cecil County’s departments of Public Works and Recycling to name a few.

This year, according to Sean McCandless, project coordinator, another inch was gained. Waders made it in 21 inches Saturday.

“We want to bring attention to our local water in the upper Chesapeake Bay,” McCandless said ahead of the wade in. “We want to make people aware that we need to take good care of our stormwater run off.”

“The Wade In brings awareness. It’s a non-scientific way ... to get in touch, literally, with your watershed,” he added.

W. Scott Flanigan, director of the county department of public works, said the turn out Saturday shows people understand what’s at stake.

“You get it, you realize the importance of water quality,” Flanigan said.

Practices in place now attempt to control run off from roofs, roads and driveways before it can cause erosion, pollution or sediment build up in the watershed.

Just as it takes a village to raise a child, Danielle Hornberger, county executive, said the same effort is needed to protect the water.

“It takes small business, non-profits, and individuals in the community to care about something and make it their own and share it with the community,” Hornberger said.

Karl Fockler, vice president of the Charlestown Board of Town Commissioners, said this was the perfect place to hold such an event where the Northeast River meets the Chesapeake Bay.

“We are really celebrating the clarity and quality of the bay with this novice practice,” Fockler said. “We suffer the consequences when we have stormwater run off so we are happy to bring attention to it.”

