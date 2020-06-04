Votes still out, Hornberger with commanding lead

ELKTON — Of the votes collected thus far, Danielle Hornberger appears to eclipse incumbent Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy in the primary race for the Republican nomination.
"We worked hard," Hornberger said the afternoon after the June 2 primary. "I think we ran a very strong and effective campaign."
It was a hard-won election, as the at-times heated election season pitted Hornberger and McCarthy against each other in the public arena. Now, Hornberger looks to the November finale — the general election.
"I am looking forward to continuing to work hard for the people of Cecil County," she said, later adding that she was a little speechless on Wednesday and looking forward to a day to "ride it out" before getting back on the campaign trail.
Democrat Jeff Kase, who had not responded for comment and has been a silent candidate throughout the election, ran unopposed in his party.
Danielle Hornberger is leading for county executive Republican nominee with 60.5 percent of votes, with McCarthy at 24 percent, Bill Coutz and Ewing McDowell both with a little more than 7 percent of the vote.
As of before 9 a.m. this morning, 14,726 ballots have been cast as vote counting continue into next week. This number includes the 1,020 registered voters who showed up to the voting center on Tuesday.
More than 51,000 ballots were mailed to registered voters.
Remember these are unofficial numbers
Residents can find the most recent vote count here. Due to an internet outage at the Cecil County Administration Building, the June 4 canvass could not be conducted and was rescheduled for today and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. — all canvasses must be live streamed for public observation.
"Earlier [Thursday] morning, although the problem appeared to be intermittent, I felt it best to not start until the issue was completely corrected," said Director Ruie Lavoie of the Cecil County Board Of Elections.
The election board continues to send staff to the post office every day to ensure mail-in votes are safely handled and accounted for.
Numbers are likely to change between today and next week. Provisional ballots must still be considered, as well as any mail-ins postmarked on June 2.
The provisional canvass will take place on June 10 and the final canvass date is set for June 12.
"It is important for everyone to understand this is an unprecedented election and also the first Maryland vote-by-mail election," said Lavoie on Thursday. "The results are unofficial and continuous as we receive ballots.
"I would like to personally thank all those involved in helping to make our Cecil County election a success," she added, though that has not been the feeling statewide.
Unprecedented election
As mail-in voting was encouraged in an effort to reduce spread of the coronavirus, centers around Maryland and the District of Columbia struggled on Tuesday night.
Marylanders spoke out in regard to mismanaged absentee ballots, excessive wait times in voter lines, among other issues.
There are reports that some areas had voters waiting for up to five hours. This then rippled through the state, aiding in delayed reports.
Despite a clear backup in the voting system, Cecil County was able to release local race results shortly after the final votes were cast. The remaining primary results did not begin to post until after 11:30 p.m.
Voters in Cecil County were in line until about 9 p.m. — an hour after polls closed.
Rep Andy Harris (R-MD1), calling election night confusing, said the state was reporting by precincts, though voting centers were dispersed based on county size.
"It was unclear what they meant, and it delayed the reporting statewide," he said. "No one saw any numbers until after at least 10 o'clock."
D.C. officials, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) are now seeking the resignation of State Board of Elections Director Linda Lamone and others for mishandling the special mail-in election.
Gov. Larry Hogan called on the General Assembly to begin oversight hearings immediately to figure out how the election went wrong and how issues can be corrected to "ensure that the November election is free of these failures," he said in a press release.
“I also want to address what we all saw yesterday and over the past months from the State Board of Elections regarding the problems with the primary election," Hogan said. "The fact that thousands of Marylanders either did not receive their ballots or received erroneous or late ballots—all of which is completely unacceptable. The most basic responsibility of the State Board of Elections is ensuring that free and fair elections are conducted accurately."
Addressing these concerns, the local board said it did not encounter the same ballot and reporting issues that were felt in other areas of the state.
However, at the voting centers, there were several claims that residents hadn't received a ballot — while others in the same home might have. There are cases where voters may not have updated addresses with the county or other special cases that would funnel under the "provisional" vote count that are to be canvassed next week.
Mark Twaddell, a Cecil County voter, was one of those who had not received a ballot in the mail. Gianna Diletto, who resides in the same home as Twaddell, said she had only received her ballot days before the primary (another issue across the state).
"There was a wide discrepancy of when ballots were mailed," Harris said. "Some areas had it weeks ahead of time. Everyone should have access to voting at the same time... which clearly wasn't true in this election."
There was talk of distrust of the mail-in system as voters waited in line on Tuesday — which, now, may be highlighted by the mishaps in Baltimore County, Caroline County and other places.
"I have never voted by mail and I never will," said Ayesha Doggett, of Elkton. "If I can come out, I will.
"I don't trust the votes to be counted [by mail-in voting]. I am afraid it will get lost in the mail, anything can get lost."
Several agreed with Doggett, saying that it is their patriotic duty to show up and fill out the ballots.
"It's not the way it's supposed to be," said Billie McCloskey, a military veteran, who has never voted absentee in 20 years of voting.
McCloskey, who is from Earlville, also complained about the voting center location. She drove about 40 minutes to cast her vote, which she said "is not right."
The Cecil County Board of Elections did request for more voting locations, but was denied by the state.
Harris is hopeful that if coronavirus should continue to impact elections, that the state will go back to its previous system.
"You can request an absentee ballot for any reason, get an absentee if you want," Harris said, adding that the in-person voter turnout on Tuesday was evidence of how the people want an election to run.
"We’re trying to get through this COVID-19 crisis and begin to rebuild out economy and do sooner rather than later," the congressman added. "And I am working full-time to so."
Out- and incumbents
Jackie Gregory, a Republican who currently represents Cecil County's fifth district, is leading opponent Don Harmer by 30 percent as the votes currently stand.
Gregory shared an outpour of thanks for her constituents and her campaign team
Bob Meffley, who ran unopposed for the District 1 seat, has already called his fellow 2020 county candidates, congratulating them and looking to the next four years.
Harris, who's held his seat since 2011, is assumed to hold on for another term with 82.5 percent of the Republican vote. Receiving more than 7,000 votes, Harris is leagues ahead of Allison Galbraith who holds 41.9 percent of the Democratic vote.
"I've always held that if I take care of people in my district, come election time, they will take care of me," Harris said, happy to continue his work.
President Donald Trump won over 92.6 percent of Republican voters in Cecil County with Joe Biden leading the Democrats with 77.8 percent.
Across the state, Trump is at 88.4 percent of the votes and Biden is at 85.1 percent.
McCarthy had not called back when given time to respond to the predicted loss as the Republican candidate for Cecil County executive.
