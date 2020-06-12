ELKTON — Today, the Cecil County Board of Elections certified its voter counts: candidate for county executive Danielle Hornberger, Jackie Gregory (R-D5) and Bob Meffley (R-D1) look to be the "new" 2020 leadership team.
Gregory and Meffley will reclaim their seats come the November general election, though Hornberger still has Democrat Jeff Kase to defeat. However, Kase's has been a quiet campaign.
The county board's website may still say "unofficial results" throughout the day, as the state has to wait to finalize counts. Some jurisdictions are unable to certify elections today.
Hornberger's vote count settled at 7,657 — or 61.4 percent of the vote. Similarly, Gregory (who ran against Don Harmer) received 7,627 or 64.9 percent of the Republican vote.
Also in Cecil County, Donald Trump received 92.5 percent of the Republican vote; 77.1 percent of Democrats came out for Joe Biden (with Bernie Sanders securing 10 percent).
There were about 51,000 ballots sent out to Cecil County residents as part of the mail-in voting special primary on June 2. More than 20,000 people voted (with about 1,000 voting in person) in this election — making up a 40 percent.
2020 marked a high year for voter turn out. In the last presidential primary, about 34 percent of voters casted ballots and in 2018, about 20 percent of people came out.
Ruie Lavoie, the director for the county board, said that "for a primary, it's very very high for any county, let alone Cecil County."
Lavoie attributed the turn out to the local races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.