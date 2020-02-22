ELKTON — The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election and the Congressional District 7 special election is April 7 at 5 p.m. for the April 28 election.
Residents can use the Maryland Online Voter Registration System or submit a registration application to the county or state board of elections. If the application is sent via mail, it must be postmarked by the April-7 deadline. This is also the deadline to change party affiliation, update an address and/or request a polling place reassignment.
As per 2019 legislation, Maryland residents may also register to vote during early voting or on Election Day.
At the early voting center or assigned polling place, residents will need to provide proof of address, Maryland license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address.
Residents can complete voter registration online, through the board of elections (state/county) or at the Cecil County Health Department, the local human services office, the Motor Vehicle Administration office, the county aging office. For more information, visit elections.maryland.gov.
