NORTH EAST — For a tight group of friends Thanksgiving Day is a flurry of activity, not in their own homes, but at Cecil County Memorial VFW Post #6027 on Turkey Point Road making sure anyone who wants a hot turkey dinner with all the fixings for free.
Although Brenda Gardner has been doing this for years with her friend Carolyn Teague, this is only her second year in charge of a dinner that can easily feed 1,000 people.
“Last year was difficult, absolutely, just making sure every detail was covered,” Gardner, also president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the North East VFW, said recently. It was a little easier, she added, because the founder of the dinner — Carol Halsey — gave her everything she needed to know and made herself available for support. “Carol sat with Carolyn and I and walked us through it.”
Last year Gardner said most of the meals were take out. Thanks to COVID she expects that to be the case again this year. However the VFW does have seating available should it be requested.
“Call and make a reservation and tell us the number of people at your table,” Gardner said. That number to call is 410-287-7817. Seating is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 2 until 4 p.m.
But wait, there’s more.
“We start delivering at 11 a.m.,” Gardner said. “They don’t have to be a veteran. Maybe they are by themselves and don’t want to cook a big meal.”
Deliveries are also made to first responders who are on duty and can’t be home.
“We don’t want anyone to be without,” she said of the firefighters, police, EMTs and other first responders who will work through the holiday.
The traditional meals are available to anyone who comes to the VFW. No questions are asked. It’s service with a smile.
“We have a great team,” Gardner said of the volunteers that include family and friends.
That team, with help from the kitchen and the chef at the Nauti-Goose, will cook as many as 90 turkeys plus stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pies.
“Bobbie Spangler of Market Street Cafe’ has agreed for year two to make her delicious coleslaw for us,” Gardner said. “She is such a blessing.”
What sounds like work to some is a ministry of sorts for the volunteers.
“We’re glad to be doing it,” Gardner said, adding the families are also loving the work. She’s been doing it long enough that her children grew up helping.
“They didn’t like it at first,” she said. However at the end of their first Thanksgiving of delivery service their response changed. “That was really cool,” was the new attitude.
As great as was the reaction of her family, for Gardner it is those she serves that keep her going.
“They’re so appreciative,” she said, fighting off tears. “I get very emotional. I’m like this all November.”
