CHESAPEAKE CITY - The sixth annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet raised over $20,000 at Schaefer’s Canal House to help those suffering from addiction on their journey in recovery on Friday.
“We are a charity that is the community’s response to addiction and the gaps in treatment,” Voices of Hope Executive Director Jennifer Tuerke said. “We connect people to the recovery community.”
The funds raised for the gratitude banquet go towards allowing people to stay at Recovery Houses without worrying about the cost. Tuerke said the recovery homes are necessary as they often prevent people from becoming homeless and surround them with a supportive community focused on helping them.
“People can’t focus on their recovery and the issues that underlie their chaotic drug use, if they’re worried about having a place to sleep and food to eat,” Tuerke said.
Tuerke said along with raising money, the event offers an important advocacy opportunity that helps lower the stigma around drug addiction. At one point during the banquet, the group asked everyone who works for Voices of Hope, then someone is a person in recovery, and then a family member of someone in recovery to stand-up, ending with over half the room out of their seat.
The keynote speaker for Voices of Hope was Brandon Novak, a skateboarder famous for his work in the “Jackass” film series. Novak is currently in recovery and spoke about his struggles in rehab. Tuerke said having someone as successful as Novak speak showed how addiction can impact anyone regardless of economic status.
County Executive Danielle Hornberger was scheduled to give the opening remarks but could not attend the banquet because of a death in the family.
“To my regret, I was unable to attend the Voices of Hope Banquet due to a death in my immediate family,” Hornberger said in a statement to the Whig. “I have been in contact with Executive Director Tuerke to offer my sincere apologies for missing the event. I look forward to continuing to work with Voices of Hope, and our community partners, as we work to assist those with substance use disorders in Cecil County.”
Tuerke said Voices of Hope understands why Hornberger could not attend.
County Councilman Bill Coutz stepped in at the last minute to open the banquet.
“What they were looking for was someone to acknowledge the hard work and effort they put into their sobriety and their recovery,” Coutz said in an interview with the Whig.
Coutz commended how many of the volunteers for Voices of Hope are in recovery themselves, as it shows people suffering from addiction that progress is possible.
“They’re not looking for pity, they’re not looking for people to look down on them,” Coutz said, referring to people suffering from addiction. “They’re looking for people who will give them the opportunity to turn their lives around.”
Cecil County Health Department Director Lauren Levy expressed her support for Voices of Hope. She said the organization has grown massively in the past few years, pointing to a 24/7 addiction hotline the non-profit and the health department created. The hotline, staffed by the health department during business hours, and Voices of Hope after hours, enables people in crisis to talk to someone when they are in need.
“They treat community members with respect,” Levy said. “There’s still a lot of stigma around substance use and they’re helping to break down that stigma.”
Voices of Hope honored wound care nurse Jason Bienert with their VIP award for his work in helping addicts deal with injuries caused by their use. Reuven Verschleisser, the manager of BD health services who advocates for person centered treatment, won the Harm Reduction Hero Award. Linda Williams, the Executive Director of Addictions Connections Resource in Harford County won the advocacy hero award.
Tuerke hopes to advocate for a local resident in recovery or a family member of someone in recovery to be on the County Opioid Intervention Team, who would understand the problem from a grassroots level. Tuerke said people interested in donating to Voices of Hope can visit their website https://voicesofhopemaryland.org/.
