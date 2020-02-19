ELKTON — Officer Jakob Brown of the Elkton Police Department stood at the podium inside the Rosewood Farms banquet room on Saturday night and emphasized compassion, as he told the story of a local heroin addict he had saved from death on a number of occasions.
“I saw him overdose time and time again,” recalled Brown, a three-year EPD veteran clad in a suit and tie and not a uniform.
By the time Brown finished his story several minutes later, the nearly 200 people attending Voices of Hope’s 5th annual “Recovery Gratitude Banquet” clapped enthusiastically and rose to their feet for a standing ovation.
That’s because Brown had offered a real-life glimmer of hope while talking about the bleak subject of drug addiction in and around Cecil County — where, as of Oct. 1, overdoses had killed 47 people in 2019, translating to one person dying about every six days, according to county statistics. (As of that nine-month mark in 2019, 489 drug overdoses – 95 percent relating to heroin and, or, fentanyl – had been reported.)
Different perspectives
Brown was one of several guest speakers on Saturday night. Each speaker provided a look at drug addiction and treatment from his or her professional and personal perspective. Collectively, they provided a full-spectrum view of the problem.
And yet, as was the case with Brown, who drew mostly from his experiences as an EPD patrol officer, the speakers delivered plenty of uplifting stories within that dour topic — stories of hope, stories of recovery, stories that brought audience members to their feet amid applause.
“I am the product of the efforts right here in Cecil County, and I cannot express how humble I am to be here,” said Chris Pederson, a Cecil County native who, as a recovery peer counselor, helps people find hope to recover from addiction.
Pederson, who is in long-term recovery, recalled how he reached out to the Cecil County Health Department for help at his rock-bottom point of addiction, when, essentially homeless, he was staying in a local motel, convinced his next dose would push him over the edge.
“I was scared I was going to die,” Pederson told the audience.
Pederson was 107th on a waiting list for a bed at a treatment center, but CCHD workers treated his case with extra urgency and creativity, he said. They looked for ways to get Pederson help sooner, through special programs, special funding and such, and it worked, he added.
“That’s how it was done for me. That action saved my life,” Pederson declared from the podium.
He told the audience that “gratitude is an action,” explaining his motivation to spend so much of his time and effort trying to help others seeking recovery from addiction.
“I’ve been given a purpose,” Pederson said.
‘Treatment saves lives’
Richard Raftery, a peer advocate with the CCHD, is in his 29th year of recovery. He believes there needs to be more treatment center opportunities in Maryland for people seeking recovery.
“You can’t help people by putting them on a list and saying, ‘We’ll get you next week’,” Raftery said, adding, “Everything is urgent to me. I’ve been told to slow down, but I can’t slow down.”
Raftery said he treasures his personal relationship with Jesus Christ and thanked God for his sobriety and for the opportunity to help others. “I am just a vessel,” Raftery commented.
Despite many hurdles that still exist in the treatment community, anyone truly seeking recovery – regardless of how far they have fallen — can achieve it, according to Raftery.
“I’ve seen people written off, people say, ‘Oh, they’re not going to make it.’ And treatment saved their lives,” Raftery told the audience.
Another speaker on Saturday night was Dr. Muhammed A. Niaz, an Elkton-based physician who provided the audience with the local history of opioid addiction in Cecil County and with the physiological and psychological impact drugs have on people, particularly as it relates to the brain.
A physician for 20 years, Niaz has shown a special interest in treating people who are battling drug addiction during his career. After the doctor arrived at the podium for his speech, Jennifer Tuerke, executive director of VOH, presented Niaz with an award for his work.
Also receiving a VOH 2019 “Volunteer of the Year” award during Saturday night’s event was Bob Gauss, a CCHD peer advocate who volunteers his time and vehicle to drive addicts in recovery to and from treatment, oftentimes well beyond Cecil County borders.
Gauss, a U.S. Marines veteran who has been in recovery for approximately 12 years, expressed surprise after Tuerke called him to the podium to receive his award.
“I am blessed, and I believe all volunteers deserve an award,” Gauss told the audience. “Thank you. I am humbled.”
Toward the outset of Saturday night’s event, Robin Rickard, who is director/chief of staff of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center, applauded Cecil County for its efforts in battling drug addiction.
Rickard told the audience that other jurisdictions in Maryland could benefit from establishing “strong, locally-based agencies, like Voices of Hope.” She also opined that volunteers, such as peer advocates, are “essential to getting people to the right path and on their way to recovery.”
Compassion in action
The title of Saturday night’s gratitude banquet was “For the Love of Community,” which was appropriate, considering some of the stories told from the podium, including that of EPD Officer Brown.
Brown had administered life-saving naloxone to a man who chronically overdosed while battling with heroin addiction, which the officer had witnessed for most of his three years on the force.
Brown delivered sincere words of encouragement to the man whenever he could, telling him, “You can do it. You can be better,” and also heartfelt cautions, such as, “You might not wake up next time.”
When Brown saw the man in public, regardless of his condition, he treated him with kindness and respect, he said. The man was a “kind soul” who, during his short spurts of sobriety, would make a point to shake Brown’s hand and chat when their paths crossed in public, he added.
Then one day, Brown received this bad news: The man he had saved on many occasions was “brain dead” after another overdose.
After many weeks had gone by, however, Brown crossed paths with the man yet again last summer – and he was healthy, sober and clearly determined to remain that way through treatment, counseling and other programs.
“He is here tonight,” Brown told the audience, sparking applause.
Brown reminded the audience that people with substance use disorder are not bad people trying to get good, but, rather, sick people trying to get well.
“We, as a society, should not be so high and mighty,” Brown said at one point during his speech, encouraging people to see beyond the stigmas associated with addicts, to cast aside all prejudgments and to approach that person in need with compassion.
Brown thanked the man he and his fellow EPD officers had saved several times over a long period of time, explaining that he serves as an inspiration to anyone battling addiction and to anyone who attempts to help someone battling addiction.
“If a man who was in that position can switch it around, so can you,” Brown said, referring in general to people battling addiction.
As for how the man’s positive transformation impacted Brown as a police officer, he told the audience, “It made all the difference to me. It made it easier to put on the uniform.”
