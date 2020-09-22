HAVRE DE GRACE — Susquehanna Workforce Network, through its work-based training program, is offering a free Virtual Zoom Employment Expo Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Ronald Summers, job placement specialist at the Swan Creek office on Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace said there are hundreds of job openings available including nursing assistant, warehouse pickers and packers, logistics, medical technicians, clerical and administrative. Most of the employers participating are from Cecil or Harford county although a few are in Baltimore County.
"Each employer is going to give a two to three minute talk on what they are looking for in that particular company," Summers said, adding that these presentations would be on a loop and will be repeated during the online expo. "There are employers in every field in this Zoom platform."
Once the right employer is identified by you there are break out rooms for one on one meetings.
Since you can see the representative and the representative can see you, Summers said you should dress to impress. Also have your resume ready to send to potential employers.
"Usually you'd go in and talk to each employer," Summers said. However with the pandemic and the need for social distancing, instead have your resume available on a thumb drive or in a handy file ready to send.
Also make sure the background behind you is neat and respectable.
The Zoom meeting ID is 3134111037. Use 414719 for the passcode. If you are calling into the Employment Expo use the same ID and passcode after calling 1-646-558-8656.
Anyone that takes part in the Expo will be able to get a list of all the employers and job listings afterward.
For more information contact Summers by sending an email to Rsummers@swnetwork.org
