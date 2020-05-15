Virtual project update for Belvedere Road interchange

PERRYVILLE — Plans for a new interchange off Interstate 95 into Cecil County will be updated virtually Tuesday, May 19 by the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The presentation begins at 6 p.m. online at the MDTA website:https://mdta.maryland.gov/Capital_Projects/I-95_At_Belvidere_Road_Study/Home
Materials for the presentation will also be made available at the same website.
The project is a public-private partnership between Cecil County, MDTA, and Stewart Properties.
The interchange is part of a study of highway capacity looking at future densities along the corridor around Belvedere Road. The project, in the Principio Enterprise Zone, is one of Cecil County’s top transportation and economic priorities. The Hogan Administration launched its study in 2018, in search of ways to promote safety, improve access, support jobs and spur economic development in the growing distribution hub.
Among the topics of discussion in the recorded presentation will be an alternative for the interchange, which is under proposal, a no-build option, the criteria to be used in making a selection and the project schedule for whatever decision is made.
Anyone needing more information, or accommodations to listen or view the presentation, should contact MDTA at 410-537-1000.
