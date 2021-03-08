ELKTON — Stories of pain, struggle and more importantly, triumph, await those who participate in 7 Dynamic Women, which is happening virtually March 13 and will hosted by The Twilley Group.
"These woman are overcomers ... of physical or deep-seated internal pain," said Monte Twilley, owner of the Elkton-based company. "These woman are all very brave."
This explains why the theme is "I can. I will. I must."
Twilley is also presenting 7 Dynamic Women in Harford County on March 20 to feature stories there.
Both are being held in honor of March being Women's History Month, Twilley said. This free event runs from 10 a.m. until noon. Each speaker has 15 minutes to tell her story.
In Cecil County, Jeanne Hill is one of those 7 Dynamic Women. Hill, from Elkton, will tell her story of suffering through trigeminal neuralgia.
Also called tic doloureaux, which means "painful tic," trigeminal neuralgia causes its victims to suffer facial pain that can range from mild to debilitating. Located at the base of the brain, the trigeminal nerve branches out to the facial muscles. When the nerve is pinched or otherwise affected the result is shooting, intense pain.
For Hill it was debilitating. Although the typical patient – mostly women – is 50 or older, Hill was beset at age 27.
"I would rather have a child every day than go through this," she said of the pain.
During one trip to the emergency room, Hill said, she considered jumping from the car as her husband drove, thinking death was the better alternative.
"I went through a number of procedures and treatments," she recalled.
However it wasn't until 2005, 30 years after the diagnosis, that Hill found relief. Even that didn't come easily.
"I came out of surgery and I did not know who I was," Hill said. She also did not recognize her own children or understand why she was in the hospital.
However it didn't take years for the benefits of that last procedure to be felt.
"One day it just hit me. I woke up and I thought, gosh this is unreal," Hill said of the realization she was pain free. "I called my neurologist and he said, 'You don't have any pain do you?' and I said, 'Nope.'"
The other speakers will tell how they have overcome mental health issues., substance and sexual abuse and other trauma. Joining Hill will be Ashley Petruno, Kristina Simpkins, Kim Cochran, Amber Roten, Kaleigh Diehl, and Evangelist Tonya Adams.
Kristin Uhrin is the moderator and Pam Brooks will be an alternate. Simpkins is the keynote speaker.
Registration is easy. Twilley set up the website so it can be found through 7dynamicwomen.com and sevendynamicwomen.com. Register in advance so Twilley can get the link to you via email for the seminar, which will be broadcast on YouTube.
"It's been tough asking women to consider telling a part of their life story," Twilley admitted.
Now many years pain free, Hill remembers the struggle and wants other women to feel empowered by her story.
"Don't give up. You can get through it," she said.
