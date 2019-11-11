CECIL COUNTY — For Michael J. Halter, the idea of someday serving his country started percolating inside his head at a young age – all because his paternal uncle, a U.S. Marines Corps veteran, gave him an inspiring gift.
“From the time I was five years old, I had his Marine boot camp yearbook. I tore through that book so many times, the binding was breaking,” Halter said. “In my head, from a very early age, there were two things I wanted to be – a lawyer or a Marine. And I wanted to be a Marine because of that yearbook. I was fascinated with it.”
As it turns, Halter did both.
He served with the Marines from 1992 to 1998, when he earned his honorable discharge. As for his second professional goal, Halter has been practicing various types of law in Cecil County for nearly the past 20 years.
Halter, 52, of Fair Hill, is one of more than 18 million military veterans in the United States. On Monday, Nov. 11, citizens in Cecil County and throughout the rest of this country will honor those who served in the military as it observes Veterans Day.
Those vets all served their country in the same way — regardless of whether they were in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or Marines — because they all left their civilian lives to enter the highly regimented military world, one in which deployments to countries and areas of conflict is always a possibility and, for many, a reality.
Each one also has a story to tell regarding the circumstances surrounding his entry into the military and how that service impacted him. The Cecil Whig recently talked to a few of those local military veterans, including Halter, and heard their stories. Here they are:
Michael J. Halter
* Michael J. Halter — The influence of his uncle’s yearbook – chocked full of photos capturing Marine life – continued through Halter’s teenage years. While attending Middletown High School from 1981 through 1985, when he graduated, Halter was in the ROTC program.
Halter was scheduled to attend the prestigious Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, after he graduated. But young love convinced him to remain close to home.
“I was accepted to the Citadel, then changed my mind three weeks before I going,” Halter said.
When asked why he backed out, Halter chuckled and simply replied, “A girl.”
Instead, Halter attended the University of Delaware from 1990 to 1995, when he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice.
Halter wanted to enroll in law school after earning his college degree, but, believing his undergraduate grades weren’t high enough to pass admissions, he started working in the criminal law department at the New Castle County Superior Court in Wilmington, Del., gaining invaluable experience in the legal field during the two years he worked there.
Then he finally pulled the trigger on his childhood dream, and joined the U.S. Marine Corps, which he did the day after Memorial Day 1992.
Because of his college degree and because of his high score on a standard entry test, which Halter likened to “The SATs for Marines,” he had a wide range of assignments from which to choose, after finishing basic training at Parris Island, S.C. and infantry training at Camp Geiger in North Carolina.
His choice surprised his recruiter.
“He (the recruiter) said you can have any job that is open. I asked for infantry. He said, ‘You didn’t hear me — I said you can have any job that is open’,” Halter recalled. “I didn’t want a desk job. I wanted to be a grunt, and that’s what I did.”
Specifically, he wanted to be a machine gunner. During his training on medium and heavy machine guns, including the .50 caliber, Halter learn how to shoot those rapid fire weapons. He also became proficient at taking machine guns apart and putting back together again – while blindfolded.
The units in which Halter served did not see combat action, but they did serve in support capacities, sometimes on U.S. Navy ships off coasts of countries like, for example, Somalia after a Black Hawk helicopter was shot down there.
Halter’s service in the Marines allowed him to see faraway parts of the world, including Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Okinawa and Hawaii.
“I was in Italy between Christmas and New Year’s, and I went to the Vatican for Christmas Eve mass,” Halter said.
Halter’s service in the Marines also financially allowed him to earn his Master’s Degree in criminal justice administration while stationed in Hawaii.
“I had two deployments while I was in Hawaii, and I still was able to earn my master’s in less than three years,” Halter said.
With improved grades during his successful quest for his Master’s Degree, Halter was able to enroll in law school after his honorable discharge in 1998, earn his law degree, pass the bar exam and have the career in law that he also had wanted since he was a boy.
Halter gained a great deal from serving his country, according to him.
“It gives you a sense of purpose and certainly a sense of direction. You learn that you are the master of your own destiny,” Halter said.
Halter has always loved this country, and his stint in the Marines only strengthened that adoration. He flies a United States flag and U.S. Marines Corp banner in front of his home every day, obeying all the rules that apply.
“One day, Megan (his wife) caught me saluting the flag as I was coming back from the mailbox. She asked me if I do that a lot. At some point, I salute our flag once a day,” Halter said, before referencing his service in the Marines and commenting, “It has connected more to this country.”
Alan Fuller
* Alan Fuller grew up in a military family. More specifically, he grew up in an Army family. So, of course, he joined the . . . U.S. Navy.
“My grandfather, my father, my five uncles – every single one of them was in the Army. Me, being the smart ass that I am, I joined the Navy,” he said with a laugh, explaining, “I wanted to set myself apart and jab them in the ribs a little bit. They always cheered for Army during the Army-Navy games.”
More seriously, Fuller, 61, of Perryville, stressed that service to this country was instilled him while growing up because of those military influences around him.
“At the same time, I wanted to see the world,” Fuller said.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1976 at the age of 17, when he was “barely out of high school” in Rochester, N.Y. Because he was under 18, his mother had to sign a consent form.
While in the Navy from 1976 to 1980, when he earned his honorable discharge, Fuller did, indeed, see a good part of the world, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong, The Philippines and Hawaii.
Fuller credits the training and experience he gained while in the Navy for his career in the civilian world. He worked 15 years with a cable television company and then spent the next 22 years employed by Verizon.
“I was an aviation support equipment technician. I was on an aircraft carrier, working on the flight deck,” Fuller said. “Because of my electrical experience, I just retired as a lineman for Verizon.”
Fuller secured his first job in the civilian world because, as one of the reasons, he had served his country. The training and discipline associated with the military was appealing to his employer.
“When I first got hired, I was told that it (military background) gave me a leg up,” Fuller said.
Fuller is proud to have served his country, he said. And the training and discipline he gained during his time in the Navy has served him well in civilian life, he added.
Fuller has always loved the United States. Fuller, however, does not believe his service in the Navy has made him love this country more than someone who did not serve in the military.
“I think patriotism is in your heart,” said Fuller, who is associated with Perrville American Legion Post 135 and serves as a volunteer at the Perry Point Veterans Museum. “The guys who are the American Sons of the Revolution never served, but they are very patriotic.”
Fuller and his wife, Connie, have two adult children and a grandson and granddaughter.
Roger Dale Ball
* Eighteen years old and fresh out of high school, Port Deposit-area resident Roger Dale Ball was attending Harford Community College in 1970, amid the Vietnam War, when he got drafted into the U.S. Army.
The draft notice did not shock him and it did not scare him.
“My draft number was 16. I wasn’t doing all that good in college, and I was going to join anyway,” Ball said, noting that he was familiar with military service because his father enlisted the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served during World War II.
After basic training at Fort Dix, N.J. and advanced infantry training in Louisiana, Ball extended his Army commitment by one year while stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia because his aptitude test scores made him a candidate for the N.C.O (non-commissioned officer) Academy.
Ball went on to become a paratrooper, one who was eager see combat in Vietnam. After completing jump school, he was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, which was in Vietnam at the time. Before he could receive his orders, however, the 173rd was sent stateside.
“I wanted to go. I wanted to help my country, but they sent them home,” Ball said.
Then, while stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, he received his orders to go to the Vietnam, where he would attach with the 101st Airborne Division.
“I was thrilled to death,” Ball said.
But, once again, it wasn’t meant to be. The 101st also was sent home.
So, as it turned out, Ball completed his two-year stint in the U.S. Army without going to Vietnam – which still haunts him some 47 years later.
“I wanted to go, and I feel bad to this very day that I did not get sent to Vietnam,” Ball said.
But he benefitted greatly from the time that he served his country in the Army, including the training that he received, the places he went and the people he met.
“Serving in the Army was the best thing that ever happened to me. What a rewarding life it is,” Ball said. “I met some really neat guys. There is a bond that is really deep.”
Ball said he believes all young men and women should explore the possibility of a stint or a career in the military, which has a lot to offer as far as training and programs that help financially with college and such.
The five branches of the military protect the freedom that citizens have in the United States, and that protection shouldn’t be taken for granted, according to Ball, who remarked, “People do not realize how much we have in this country.”
Ball, who turned 68 in September, is retired after working as a civilian for many years at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He has been deeply rooted in Cecil County since birth.
“I still live on Belvedere Road (near Port Deposit) in the house where I was born and raised,” Ball said, adding that, aside from all of the traveling he did while serving in the Army, “I’ve only had one address and one phone number my whole life.”
Ball serves as 2nd vice commander of the Rising Sun American Legion Post 194.
