HAVRE DE GRACE — He joined the U.S. Army before he was out of high school and headed off to boot camp at Ft. Jackson, S.C., not long after getting his diploma in Virginia in 1987.
“I knew three days into it I wasn’t going to make this a career,” C. Adam Pattisall said. He said he would get his unit in trouble by laughing, including one incident where the drill sergeant fell.
That four-year stint in the Army led him to where he is today, owner of two tech companies, the second of which recently celebrated its grand opening in Havre de Grace.
Pattisall officially opened ITekFED at 1101 Revolution St. in September, although his company has been operating there for awhile.
“If you’d have come in here a month ago you wouldn’t be able to see,” he said of the massive shipment preparing to go out of the shop. Large stacks wrapped in plastic and pallets of boxes were set up making a maze to get past the warehouse floor to the entrance to the second floor offices.
ITekFED is a three-year-old company. Pattisall moved it to Havre de Grace when he ran out of space at his other company, IncrediTek, in Belcamp. While both companies take existing technologies and provide integration and rack services, IncrediTek is the commercial side while ITekFED is for federal contracts.
“In commercial, you don’t do a lot of partnering. In federal, you do a lot of partnering,” he said. “So I wanted a dedicated company for the federal side.”
He chose Havre de Grace for the tax incentives, since the Harford County city is a designated HUBZone. That’s a Small Business Administration program that helps small businesses, which are also certified and located in underserved areas win federal contracts.
Not every veteran’s story involves combat. However that doesn’t mean the story is any less meaningful. Pattisall said his service gave him the chance to travel and meet people from all over the world. That included a six-month stint with the United States Army Soldier Show, a USO style ensemble that traveled and entertained at military installations.
“I had to send in an audition tape,” he said, adding that was no small task where he was stationed at the time in Okinawa, Japan. Once selected he was flown to Ft. Knox, Ky., to train for 30 days. His cast duties including singing and dancing in a variety of costumes including the California Raisins. They performed gospel, country and rock tunes as part of the traveling show.
“We went to so many places including Ft. Bragg, Washington, D.C., and six countries in Europe,” he said. “It was very beneficial to me to work with people with different accents and who spoke different languages.”
His assigned military occupational service was 29Y or satellite communications. Serving in Okinawa most of his enlistment, he finished at Ft. Meade, Md. A good friend helped him get his first post-Army job interview. Pattisall said he kept telling the potential employer that the equipment he used while in the Army was antique.
“He thought I knew this new technology. I kept telling him I don’t,” he recalled. “He hired me as a test engineer so I said, ‘I’ll figure it out.’”
“Figure it out” he did, starting IncrediTek 16 years ago, and ITekFED 13 years later.
“What we basically do is system integration and fulfillment,” he said of both businesses. Internet technology, telecom networks, video content and storage solutions is among the services offered.
“We take equipment, put it together, integrate it with the existing system, load software and make it work in the field,” he said. “We also have a group that does industry fulfillment and turn key solutions.”
The work has taken Pattisall or Ronnie Raborg, his director of engineering, to California, Hawaii, Italy and Japan to name a few destinations.
“We’ve been all over Europe and Germany,” Raborg said.
Pattisall is embracing the busyness because he’s got great employees.
“For me it’s about the person; how we get along and their level of ambition,” he said. He doesn’t look for degrees so much as knowledge and personality. “If they are friendly they will be better at serving people.”
His staff of almost 100 represents various ages, backgrounds and education including fellow veterans. “I need people from all walks of life.”
He has also found that just about every situation is an opportunity to learn. While he was enlisted he tried to only learn from good people.
“I learned a lot of good things from a lot of good people,” he said. “But it wasn’t until I was in commercial that I learned I can learn from bad people too.”
With a few quiet moments to reflect on how much his companies have grown, Pattisall said his work with cutting edge technology has him thinking about how far he could still go, perhaps Mars.
“I’m hoping Elon Musk will give us a call,” he said of the entrepreneur who is planning to colonize the planet with his SpaceX program.
