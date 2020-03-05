ELKTON — Residents of a home in the unit block of Robin Hood Drive had to call 911 Wednesday night when it was discovered they 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe parked out front was on fire.
Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to the Elkton area fire reported around 9:19 p.m. and quickly doused the truck, but not before $5,100 in damage had been done.
The cause of that blaze is still under investigation by the office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
