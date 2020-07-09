FAIR HILL — An investigation is continuing after vandals broke antique windows that had been recently installed at the historic Wallace Tavern and the building’s front door, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, reported that the agency received the malicious-destruction-of-property complaint on Monday and that the vandalism on that Fair Hill property occurred sometime between June 29 and July 2.
The Wallace Tavern, which stands on a 2.2-acre tract off Telegraph Road (Route 273) near Rock Presbyterian Church, is owned by the Elk Creeks Preservation Society, a non-profit organization that recently had made improvements to the historic building, according to a social media message posted by Josey Poteet, the ECPS’s vice president.
“Much of the recent work on the tavern was done by volunteers taking time from their busy lives to share their expertise and craftsmanship. The cost of the materials was raised by volunteers and the community through a VLT (Video Lottery Terminal) grant from Cecil County . . . Every nail is hammered home with love for this place,” a portion of that social media post reads.
The ECPS’ current VLT grant — such grants are derived from proceeds from Maryland’s casinos — is $3,500, Poteet said. The group’s next VLT grant is $4,000, she added.
Comprised of members with a shared desire to preserve historic landmarks, the ECPS was founded in 1976 after it was discovered that people were purchasing historic properties to mine the slate roof, bricks, field stone and other materials for projects elsewhere.
The ECPS championed the cause to save the historic Fair Hill property that, according to Cecil Whig archives, the state had plans to clear to make way for a parking lot.
After raising enough funds, the ECPS purchased the two-plus acre property, known as the Beehive, and the buildings on it in April 2016 from the estate of the late Richard “Tucker” Mackie, according to Cecil Whig archives. The society added language to the deed of the property, requiring any future owners to leave its historic exterior in tact.
(Before the ECPS purchased the property, a large portion of the Beehive already had been disassembled for a mansion house constructed nearby. The society secured the Beehive and various other sites, including a spring house, a smokehouse and a one-room schoolhouse.)
In the eyes of the society, the Beehive is perhaps the first industrial complex in Cecil County, dating back to the 1700s, and it hosted such historic notables as General Lafayette.
George Reynolds, a founding member of the society, outlined in a 2016 Cecil Whig article, “There was a cooper shop, a tavern; each one of those buildings was a shop so they called it the Beehive.” One of the buildings, believed to be the oldest on that property, was referred to as “The Armory,” Reynolds reported in that article.
The ECPS holds numerous fundraising events, including the popular Apple Butter Festival each fall, to finance ongoing restoration projects and maintenance work on the historic Beehive property.
“We also ask you to keep in mind that the Beehive is private property. The important historical site was purchased by the Elk Creeks Preservation Society in 2016. We are working hard to restore and preserve the buildings and are grateful for the support of the community,” the ECPS social media post reads.
Anyone with information that might help Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives identify the person or people responsible for the vandalism of the Wallace Tavern is asked to call CCSO Lt. Michael Holmes at 410-392-2109.
On Wednesday, during a phone interview, Poteet told the Cecil Whig that the ECPS does not want unchaperoned people at the Beehive because, aside from the fact that the property is private, it currently poses hazards.
“It is dangerous,” Poteet said, noting that, due to ongoing renovation work, “There are holes in the second-story floor.”
Poteet, who joined the ECPS in 1976, emphasized, however, that the group welcomes visitors to the Beehive — as long as arrangements are made with the ECPS to come to the historic property.
“It is a lovely property. It is not for ourselves. It is for the community,” Poteet said, before commenting, “We discourage people going there on their own, but we are happy to go over there and give people a tour if they contact us first.”
Anyone wanting to arrange a Beehive tour can do so through the ECPS’s website or Facebook page, she suggested.
Poteet also reported that the ECPS welcomes anyone who wants to join the group or wants to serve as volunteer.
