ELKTON — You may want to go shopping for Valentine’s Day sooner rather than later and maybe even make plans to dine in say forecasters with Northern Maryland Weather Buffs.
“It’ll start as snow Saturday night into Sunday,” Kurt Eller said Thursday. The system he is watching indicates there could be a switchover to ice. “We’re looking at significant ice right now; maybe a half inch.”
The National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. backs that, forecasting snow, then freezing rain and snow Saturday into the evening and into early Sunday morning.
Eller said he and fellow Weather Buff Cody Patrick noticed the storm that came Wednesday night tracked farther south than originally anticipated, dropping 6- to 7-inches on the Delmarva Peninsula.
“We got 4 inches in Havre de Grace, North East and other areas,” Eller said of the local totals.
The possible Sunday ice storm is what Eller said is the beginning of an interesting week of weather.
“We’re watching something pretty big,” he said, but added, “It could also change 10 different times between now and then.”
NWS is also watching that storm, warning of snow and freezing rain starting early Tuesday morning and possibly lasting until the evening.
