NORTH EAST — A Valentine’s Dance will be held at VFW Post 6027 in North East on Feb. 15 for this county’s Special Olympiads and all other interested people, according to planners.
The Cecil County Special Olympics Valentines Dance dance will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. inside the VFW located at 815 Turkey Point Road (Route 272), and all “current, new and interested Special Olympics athletes” are invited, as well as all other interested people.
It is a free event, and advanced registration for this dance is not required.
There will be dancing, with music provided by a deejay, and pizza and other refreshments will be served.
“This is just to get the kids out to have some fun,” said Pat Conway, a Cecil County Special Olympics committee member.
There are approximately 250 eligible Special Olympics athletes in the Cecil County Special Olympics program.
To support the Special Olympics program, which relies heavily on volunteers, three major fundraisers are held annually in Cecil County.
One of them is the Ice Splash, which is held during a winter Saturday in Charlestown, where participants raise money by taking a dip in the frigid Northeast River.
Another is the Cecil County Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run, which takes place here and in other counties during the days leading up to Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games’ opening ceremony.
The third major fundraiser is the annual “Cops on Rooftops” event at the Chick-fil-A in Elkton.
