For the first time since October 2019, Cecil County residents can learn about the region’s waterman history as The Upper Bay Museum in North East reopened for the summer on Memorial Day.
The museum focuses on duck decoys, as their history traces the transition from a purely functional wood carving meant for attracting ducks toward a boat, to an art form with detailed replicas of the flying birds.
One room in the museum includes a detailed replica of what a duck carvers workshop may look like, with a work bench featuring the tools of the trade.
“It went from a tool, to an art form, to an artifact, “ said Upper Bay Museum President Rick Bouchelle on duck decoys.
Vice President Frank Muller once earned third place at the world Duck Decoy championship. He now makes canvas ducks alongside wooden ducks, after learning the technique from a decoy maker from the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Bouchelle said several things ruined the duck industry in the area, especially overhunting as people began selling ducks to a wider regional market.
“They would take the ducks that they shot every day and put them in like that nail case that’s back there with ice and put it on a train to all the major restaurants up and down the East Coast,” said Bouchelle.
One form of boat, the Sinkbox, was even made illegal because it allowed hunters to kill hundreds of wild ducks in a day. The vessel was low to the water, allowing a hunter to surround himself with decoy’s and shoot at ducks while seated. Now the amount of commercial fishing and bird hunting are much smaller. The museum itself is representative of the shift in the region’s economy, the North East Community Park and the grounds of the museum both used to be the location of H.L Harvey’s Fish Market.
Bouchelle said the oldest item at the museum is a bowl made by Native Americans that they estimated to be around 3,000 years old. The museum also has a variety of fishing equipment, such as nets and boats used by watermen to catch fish.
“It reminds people what was, what it came back to, and the importance of conservation now,” Bouchelle said. “It shows you why we have the environmental laws we have now.”
The pandemic took a toll on Upper Bay as the all volunteer non-profit had to cancel four fundraisers. The Upper Bay Museum will be open from 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Bouchelle said the museum had almost 100 visitors on it’s re-opening day. Readers interested in more information can go the non-profit’s website at https://www.upperbaymuseum.org/
