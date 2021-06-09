ELKTON — Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services, one of the region’s largest providers of mental healthcare, had to transition into a virtual world during the pandemic.
“In about two weeks, we were able to go from all in person sessions to moving probably 90% of what we do to virtual,” said CEO Suanne Blumberg.
Upper Bay will now use what they learned during the pandemic to create a hybrid model, allowing for clients to choose between in-person therapy or virtual therapy depending on their preference.
A recently passed state law, “The Preserve Telehealth Access Act,” allows for telehealth services to continue to be covered by Medicaid and commercial insurance, after the state of emergency is lifted. Blumberg said a large portion of Upper Bay clients are on Medicaid, so the law, taking effect on July 1, has a great impact on their ability to provide services after the pandemic.
Upper Bay serves around 4,500 clients a year.
Virtual services allow for more flexibility if a client cannot go to their session in person, because of an emergency, such as a lack of transportation, or childcare issues, they have a virtual option to use instead.
“If I’m a single parent, and I’ve got three kids, there are days when it’s overwhelming,” said Blumberg. “That parent has the option of saying, ‘today I have one kid home sick, I can’t come in,’ but they can still have their session.”
Blumberg said it may have taken years for the legislation increasing access to telehealth services to pass if it wasn’t for the pandemic.
“The side effect of the pandemic is that telehealth has been proven to work and should be one of the tools that a therapist and a client have,” Blumberg said.
The new hybrid model is expected to be launched in July or August, providing many staff the opportunity to work from home, and continue the functions of Upper Bay even if the building is closed during a weather emergency.
The group added around 100 clinical staff members, such as nurses, and rehabilitation counselors, to a virtual platform during the start of the pandemic to allow them to conduct healthcare sessions remotely. Support staff members were also moved to online work.
The mandate by the state through the state of emergency, even allowed Upper Bay to provide telephone services for clients who did not have internet access.
“At least people could talk to another human being on the phone, and get some level of service, while the pandemic was raging,” Blumberg said.
The 38 residents at Upper Bay housing facilities, did not suffer from a single COVID case, while receiving 24/7 supervision from staff. Some of the psychiatric rehabilitation staff, and the assertive community treatment team, worked in-person. Blumberg said Upper Bay emphasized having enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure staff could do their jobs safely, with one staff member even sewing masks for her co-workers.
“I think it was probably the best example of everyone stopping, even though they may have a need, being able to say ‘what do you need,’” Blumberg said on the community effort to collect PPE.
During the pandemic, the nonprofit attended to the mental health needs of their staff along with their clients.
“As we went through the pandemic, our staff was dealing with the same emotional state that a lot of our clients were dealing with,” Blumberg said. “Anxiety over being at home or getting sick of losing a loved one. After a while, that changes to a certain level of depression, from not being able to have direct contact with human beings.”
The HR department created activities such as a virtual bingo game twice a week to maintain staff morale, along with a “Pie in the Face” contest to raise money for the Maryland Food Bank. The department even created an Upper Bay Cookbook, filled with recipes from staff members.
Staff at Upper Bay also started a Racial Justice Committee, hosting book clubs, trainings, and other optional activities for staff who wanted to learn more about race. Blumberg said it enabled staff to learn more about current issues and how to better serve minority clients.
“We need to serve everybody,” Blumberg said. “No matter who walks through our door, whether it’s an LGBTQ issue, whether it’s someone with black or brown skin, whatever it is, we need to have staff who can deal with anything.”
