NORTH EAST — Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services broke ground Tuesday morning in more ways than one, according to Suanne Blumberg, CEO of the nonprofit mental health practice based on Booth Street in Elkton.
Literally, Blumberg and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger put shovels to dirt to kick off construction of a new 9,000-square foot Children's Center on Flint Drive in North East. In the 24-year history of Upper Bay, this is the first new building.
"I don't know that we've ever moved into a space that's brand new," Blumberg said. UBCSS has offices on Pulaski Highway in Elkton and Revolution Street in Havre de Grace as well; all rental space. She added the construction was funded by a $500,000 grant from Maryland Consolidated Capital Loan of 2020. She credited Del. Kevin Hornberger and Sen. Steve Hershey's help in securing the monies. "And we have spent every dime."
Once completed this summer, all UBCSS programs for children will be relocated there, including their Trauma Program, Early Childhood Program and parenting classes.
"We need to separate the children from the adults," Blumberg said. She said having toddlers in the same room with adults can create tension on both sides. For example, it's possible that a registered sex offender could be waiting for an appointment at the same time as a child who suffered trauma from that type of assault. By completely separating children and adults it eliminates triggers and makes for a more successful treatment.
This new building would be 100% child friendly with colorful decor, therapeutic play areas, scaled down furniture for little patients and even the restrooms.
"We will have toilets designed for children so we don't have a 3-year-old falling into a toilet, which has happened," Blumberg said.
With all the grant money earmarked for construction, a fundraising campaign is being launched to purchase other equipment such as sensory and play therapy toys, literature, and supplies needed specifically to address trauma and early childhood treatment.
Once construction is completed, Children's Giving Tree will be erected in the lobby where donors will be thanked for supporting Upper Bay. While all donations are welcome, Children's Giving Tree will have sponsorship levels associated with larger giving with plaques filling out the leaves and branches.
For more information on the fundraiser contact Kevin Lundin, director of Business Development and Marketing, at 410-996-5104.
