Upcoming Virtual Career Fair to help job seekers from a distance

NORTH EAST — Cecil College, in conjunction with Susquehanna Workforce Network, is hosting a free Virtual Career Fair May 28 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“It’s like an in-person job fair but in the comfort of your own home,” said Tiffany Dowell, Career Development Coordinator.
It does not matter whether you attended Cecil College or not, the Virtual Career Fair is open to all, with job openings from entry level to college degreed.
Dowell said the employer list continues to grow with at least 25 companies represented, and more enrolling.
“These are employers that are actively recruiting,” Dowell said, citing a recent Cecil County Office of Economic Development report showing this county is among the lowest in its unemployment numbers.
“We have a lot of big companies here,” she said, referring to such large-scale employers as Amazon, Walmart and Lidl.
Regional employers are also represented from Harford, New Castle and Chester counties.
“Some have entry level jobs, manufacturing, customer service, office administration,” she said of the jobs that need to be filled. “Health care is in search of certified medical assistants, nurses. There’s a variety of job qualifications.”
Dowell said job seekers should register for the event and download their resume in advance.
“On the registration page you create an account and then you will see all the employers and types of jobs,” she said, calling it a “sneak peek of what’s offered.”
Have your resume file handy on the day of the job fair to send to an interested employer. Dress for success because you may be on camera for an online interview.
For those without internet access that day Dowell said she can be reached for assistance at tdowell@cecil.edu or 443-674-1472. However, those with internet-enabled devices can also access the worldwide web from the parking lot of the Elkton and Chesapeake City branches of Cecil County Public Libraries, with more branches coming.
