ELKTON — Toward the end of the 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration outside Wright’s AME Church in Elkton on Monday morning, The Rev. Russell Byrd stood at the podium and — with several choir members blending their voices behind him — led a call-and-response rendition of “I Need You to Survive.”
The gospel song – written by Hezekiah Walker in 2002 – was apropos, given that a major theme of the day’s festivities was unity, not only among Black people, but among folks of all races and of all backgrounds to work together to make this community, country and world a better place to live.
Byrd, who is the church’s minister of music, seemed to be preaching that message as he led the choir in song.
I need you, you need me
We’re all part of God’s body
Stand with me
We’re all part of God’s body
It is His will that everything be supplied
You are important to me, I need you to survive
You are important to me, I need you to survive
Somewhere in the middle of that performance, a few of the public officials in attendance rose from their seats and walked up to join Byrd and the choir — without any prompting. Then a couple of more people did likewise . . .
I pray for you
(You pray for me) You pray for me
I love you
I need you to survive
(I won’t harm you) won’t harm you
(With words from my mouth) With words from my mouth
(I love you) I love you
(I need you to survive) I need you to survive
Reflecting on that moment when audience members joined the performers, The Rev. R. Kevin Brown Sr., pastor of Wright’s AME Church, opined, “The others were inspired by the spirit of God.”
Brown agreed that it was one of the touching highlights of the Juneteenth event.
Juneteenth, which also is known as “Emancipation Day” or “Freedom Day,” commemorates when federal troops led by Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Tex., on June 19, 1865 and brought the official news to enslaved African Americans there that they were free. The news that they were free reached the enslaved in Galveston more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.
Black people have been celebrating Juneteenth for more than 100 years. It wasn’t until June 2021, however, that it became a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
“This is the oldest African American holiday in our nation,” Brown told the audience from the podium at the outset of Monday morning’s event.
Before presenting a Juneteenth proclamation from the podium, Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley referred to 156-year gap between the delivering of the news of freedom to slaves in Galveston and the making of an official federal holiday to commemorate that historic event and then asked, “Why did it take so long?”
Seconds later, looking forward to the 2023 Juneteenth celebration, Meffley commented, “Next year, it will be at a bigger place.”
During his speech, The Rev. Cordell Hunter, who is the presiding elder of the Baltimore Conference, which is comprised of 57 churches, emphasized the importance of that news of freedom reaching those enslaved African Americans in Galveston.
“It was the idea or the concept they were free . . . I think; therefore, I am,” Hunter told those in attendance, summarizing, “It was a time when individuals became whole.”
He noted, “It moved us away from where we were to where we could be.”
Hunter described the Juneteenth observance as a “celebration of freedom, a celebration of family and an opportunity of joy.”
After briefly referencing lynchings and the other atrocities of slavery, Hunter remarked, “You can look at your communities and see how progress has been made.”
Hunter challenged people to play active roles in their communities, two of his numerous suggestions in that vein urged listeners to register to vote and to serve on jury duty.
“I’m glad, peacock proud, to be here today and to see how we can move forward,” said Hunter, who commented toward the end of his address, “We can make this world a better world . . . How does freedom look?: How do you want it to look?”
