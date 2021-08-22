As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maryland, Union Hospital is limiting visitors and requiring all visitors to be vaccinated or test negative.
The new rules will take effect Aug. 23 and also apply at ChristianaCare's other facilities in the region.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have been guided by data and science to ensure that we are taking the most appropriate steps to ensure safe care and a safe environment for our patients, visitors and caregivers,” ChristianaCare Chief Operating Officer Sharon Kurfuerst said in a prepared statement. “The increased spread of COVID-19, driven especially by the delta variant and spread among people who are still unvaccinated, is creating significant challenges. It is vitally important that everyone in the community get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
In most cases, patients will be limited to just one visitor per day. The visitor must be the same person for the entire day.
Patients in labor & delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit are limited to two visitors per day.
All visitors are required to show proof they are fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test within the prior 72 hours. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and anyone who does not pass the screening will not be permitted entry.
Masks are required for all visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.