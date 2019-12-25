ELKTON — The Union Hospital Foundation will be welcoming in the new year with a new location, as the nonprofit has moved to a prominent location on West Main Street in downtown Elkton.
The hospital’s fundraising arm is now housed out of the historic mansion that overlooks Bridge Street. Paul Bauernschmidt, the director of the foundation’s fund development, explained that the foundation moved to West Main Street because the extra storage was too good to pass up.
“We do a lot of special events, and with them we have a lot of props, and most of them are handmade by our volunteers. Here, we have two floors of storage,” he told the Whig.
Union Hospital had bought the house back in 2016 because it needed extra parking for the hospital.
“Somewhere down the line, Mark Mears [the hospital’s director of facilities management] said ‘we ought to renovate it. It’s historic and you can’t just let it fall down,’ and we thought it was just perfect for the foundation,” Bauernschmidt said.
The mansion was once known as the Wingate House, built around 1817 and housed prominent Cecil County family, the Constables. At some point, it may have become the First National Bank of North East. The bank vault, with the metal door gone but the hinges remaining in the door frame, is now used as a storage closet.
Aside from storage, there’s also room for Union Hospital to grow its space for other uses. Volunteer services, a branch of the hospital that organizes people of all ages to give back, has an office space in the building.
There’s also a conference room —complete with the technology to hook up a laptop to a television for presentations — that can be used for meetings, including for outdoor organizations that need the space.
“We do think we can monetize that a little bit, by renting the room out for $75 an hour,” Bauernschmidt said.
Union Hospital Foundation may also start to use the space for some smaller events, like a cornerstone cocktail hours for donors.
But the most valuable asset that comes with the new space is a central, highly-visible location in the heart of Elkton.
“On High Street we were hidden in plain sight. Here, we have the ability to market our events like the upcoming Chef’s Challenge with a sign facing Route 213,” Bauernschmidt said. “That event sells out, but it’s always nice to have it sell out quicker.
The Union Hospital Foundation is now at 139 W. Main Street, Elkton, Maryland. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
