CECILTON — Union Bethel AME Church in Cecilton will celebrate their 150th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 28, with an all-day church service and dinner.
“This 150 year anniversary shows how resilient the Black race is, even in the little small town of Cecilton,” Union Bethel Pastor Vanessa Williams said.
In 1871, the land for Union Bethel was officially purchased by the church. Before that, the church was known as both Friendship Church and Uncle Perry’s Church.
“The church got started during slavery times,” Union Bethel congregation member Reba Green, referring to Friendship Church, said. “They would hide underground so they could have services.”
Uncle Perry Hinson, a former slave who had some literacy, owned a one room church that eventually became Union Bethel.
“It became the social and religious center for Black people,” Williams, who is from Essex, MD. said.
In its 150 year history, the church has had 24 pastors, including six women. The church is home to three cemeteries, in which are interred 30 U.S. military veterans. Some graves go back to 1887.
“The resilience people had out in Cecilton being surrounded by what really were plantations,” Williams said. “They still had a little building where they could go and worship together as a people. Where they felt comfortable singing the hymns of the South and of the people whose shoulders they now stand on.”
Williams said the Union Bethel Sunday School played an especially key role in the community, teaching many Black people how to read, write and become homeowners.
The concept of “sankofa,” a phrase from Africa which roughly means to reach back in the past to understand the future, is a guiding force in how Williams interprets the history of Union Bethel.
“It helps us realize how much history we have and how important we are to the community to continue to thrive,” Williams said.
On Nov. 20, the church held a banquet, drawing churches from across the Eastern Shore.
On Nov. 28, the church will have an official 150th anniversary celebration, with the theme “And Yet Our Story is Still Unfolding” based on Deuteronomy 7:9. Pastor Emeritus Dr. Doretha Whittington and the praise team from Mt. Olive AME Church in Worton, Md. will join Williams in celebrating the Church. The event begins at 11 a.m. with dinner served at 2 p.m. The worship will also be streamed on Facebook Live for those who cannot attend to participate in the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.