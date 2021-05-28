CECIL COUNTY — The centerpiece of Frank Butera’s front yard in Bay View is a United States flag fluttering or hanging atop a pole.
Butera owns a U.S. Marines Corp. banner, too, but he feels unworthy to display that flag. That’s because he wasn’t able to serve fully in the Marines, after quitting his job as a police officer and enlisting in that military branch in October 1986.
A heart murmur forced Butera to discontinue his training as a Marine in March 1987, some six weeks into boot camp.
He is profoundly aware of the sacrifices made by those who served fully in the Marines, as well as those who served fully in this country’s other military branches.
“It would seem inappropriate,” Butera remarked, standing near his front-yard flagpole as he explained why he has never flown his Marines banner. “I did not do a full service, like the others did. I don’t fly that flag out of respect for those who did it all.”
As for the United States flag that waves or hangs above his front yard, Butera is just as reverent about what it symbolizes — especially around this time of year, when citizens freely enjoy cookouts and other activities during the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
“We need to remember the supreme sacrifices that were made to afford us the freedom that we have in this country,” Butera emphasized.
During this remembrance weekend that has been set aside, it is particularly important to pause at some point and remember that the cost of our freedom is measured by the thousands upon thousands of service members who lost their lives over the past 250 years while defending the United States and its values, according to Butera.
There should be an awareness of those ultimate sacrifices throughout the year, too, he noted.
In general, Butera sees flying the U.S. flag as an outward sign of patriotism.
He views it as an outward show of support of those currently serving in this country’s armed forces and as a symbol of gratitude to all military veterans.
“I come from a military background. My father served in the Army,” Butera pointed out. “The reason I am allowed to fly that United States flag in my yard is because of all the past, present and future sacrifices made by those men and women who serve and who will serve in this country’s great military.”
The heart murmur prevented Butera from serving fully in the U.S. Marines.
His medical discharge occurred after the Reagan Administration had increased the number of standard disqualifying conditions, in an effort to reduce the military ranks, according to Butera, whose heart murmur had been detected without consequence during his entrance examination. When the new standards were put in place, however, Butera was flagged after the fact.
His heart murmur also prevented Butera from returning to the law enforcement career that he had left to serve in the Marines. No police agency wanted to assume the liability of hiring a police officer whose military record reflected a medical discharge due to a heart murmur.
In what Butera considers a positive twist of fate, though, he has worked for the past 11 years as a civilian operations specialist at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County, where he and his fellow employees oversee the day-to-day operations of the buildings on that Army base.
“God has a way of balancing things out. I wanted to serve my country (in the Marines) and I couldn’t because of my heart murmur. Now I have a good government job. I am proud to have the opportunity to contribute back to our nation’s military,” Butera summarized.
Butera is one of two Cecil County residents that the Cecil Whig met on Wednesday, after stopping at homes displaying a United States flag — or flags — and requesting interviews.
The other is Connie McIlwain. She decorates the front of her 300-year-old home near Rising Sun with a U.S. flag, a War of 1812 flag featuring 15 stars and a Betsy Ross banner, in addition to a Maryland state flag and a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag.
McIlwain, who has lived in that William Penn-built house since 1984, does not come from a military background — per se.
Her father, Vincent Walecki, a first generation American whose parents and other predecessors lived in Poland, served as a quality control worker at the U.S. Naval Yard in Philadelphia during World War II. He obtained a patent after designing interchangeable parts for submarines — allowing for quick, easy repairs, which allowed those vessels to return to action faster.
McIlwain’s father-in-law, Jim McIlwain, was a scientist who was handpicked by the U.S. government during World War II to serve on the Manhattan Project, which focused on extracting Uranium-235 from uranium ore as the United States worked toward developing its first nuclear weapons.
Her mother, Tina, a first-generation American whose parents lived in Italy, served on the Signal Corps during World War II with Rear Admiral Grace Hopper.
“As first-generation Americans on both sides, I think they had a profound sense of what people had to do to maintain freedom,” McIlwain commented while seated in a rocking chair on her front porch.
As for her second-generation American viewpoint, McIlwain believes that U.S. citizens should be cognizant of the fact that servicemen and servicewomen made the supreme sacrifice to preserve this country’s freedom.
“It’s all about the sacrifices made and remembering those sacrifices. When we forget about the price that was paid for our freedom, that’s where the danger is. We cannot be complacent about it,” McIlwain said.
That’s why it is important for U.S. citizens to pause at some point during the Memorial Day weekend — and at other times during the year — and remember that American servicemen and servicewomen lost their lives to defend this country and to preserve its freedom, according to McIlwain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.