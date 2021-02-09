ELKTON - Two women are facing home invasion and assault charges after they allegedly barged into a neighboring Elkton apartment over the weekend, amid a purported noise dispute, and attacked one of the residents - beating her with a guitar at one point, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Elkton Police Department Ofc. G. Brown, lead investigator, and at least two of his fellow officers responded to the unit block of Elk Chase Drive at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving a complaint concerning a home invasion that had occurred there, police reported.
One of the alleged victims told investigators that someone inside an adjacent apartment started banging on a shared wall between the two units and that, in response, her daughter started banging back on that same wall, police said.
After hearing a loud noise at the front door moments later, police added, the mother saw her neighbor and another woman coming up the steps toward the second floor.
"(The mother) then stated that her neighbor and (the other woman) began to punch her and pushed past her in order to get to (her daughter). (The mother) stated that someone began beating on the bathroom door with a guitar, leaving multiple holes in it," according to charging documents.
When the mother tried to make the two intruders leave her apartment, one of the suspects began striking her in the left arm with the guitar, court records allege.
Then a man - later identified as a friend of the suspects - entered the residence and escorted the two women out of the apartment, police reported.
Investigators documented damage at the apartment, court records show.
"While speaking with (the mother), I did notice that the bathroom door had multiple holes in it, and there was a guitar laying right outside of it. There (were) also footprints on the front door and minor damage to the frame of the door," Brown outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Investigators then went next door and spoke with the neighbor, whom Brown identifies in charging documents as Keyara Sheffler, 23, also of the unit block of Elk Chase Drive, police reported.
Sheffler told investigators that she and her friend, Britney Goudeaux, 26, of the unit block of Norman Allen Street in the Holly Hall neighborhood in Elkton, had gone to the adjacent apartment that morning and knocked on the front door because the alleged victim's daughter was being too loud, police said.
Police added that, according to Sheffler's account, she and Goudeaux confronted the daughter about the noise after she answered the front door.
"(Sheffler) advised me that she has been having a problem with (the daughter) for a long time about being loud . . . (Sheffler) stated that when (the daughter) came to the door, they argued but that was it," according to charging documents, which further indicate that Sheffler denied that she and Goudeaux entered her neighbor's apartment.
Officers arrested Sheffler and Goudeaux inside Sheffler's apartment, police said. Goudeaux was on the second floor when Brown was interviewing Sheffler on the first floor of that apartment, police added.
In addition, officers detained a 26-year-man who also was inside Sheffler's apartment, but they released him moments later after confirming that he had no involvement in the incident, police reported.
"He advised Ofc. J Brown and I that he had only gone into the (the alleged victims') apartment to get (Sheffler and Goudeaux) out of there and back into (Sheffler's) apartment," court records show.
Sheffler and Goudeaux are facing the same five charges, including home invasion and third-degree burglary, both of which are felonies, and second-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to court records.
Goudeaux remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond late Monday afternoon, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show. Sheffer, meanwhile, remained there, too, in lieu of $10,000 bond after her bail review hearing, according to court records.
