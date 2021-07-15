CECIL COUNTY - Two volunteer fire companies in Cecil County have been awarded a total of more than $43,000 in federal relief money - under a program that is aimed, in part, at compensating such fire-rescue-EMS departments for funding they were unable to raise because of coronavirus-related restrictions, Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) officials announced Wednesday.
The only two volunteer fire departments in Cecil County that applied for the relief money was the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun (CFCRS), which had been awarded $37,728.43, and Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company (CVFC), which has been awarded $5,677.48, the agency reported.
Of the more than 350 volunteer fire, EMS and rescue departments in Maryland, CFCRS and CVFC were among the 181 that applied for support through the RELIEF Act of 2021 - and, in total, $4 million was awarded throughout this state, said Russell Strickland, executive director of MEMA.
The Maryland General Assembly enacted the Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs and Families Act (RELIEF) of 2021 to provided, in part, needed relief to the volunteer fire service as a result of the loss of fundraising revenue during the past year, he added.
Volunteer fire companies, both in Cecil County and elsewhere in Maryland, are known for holding an array of fundraisers to help purchase emergency vehicles and equipment and to pay for training and other costs associated with operating. The long list includes carnivals and the rental of firehall banquet rooms for weddings and other functions.
However, from March 2020 through a good part of this year, volunteer fire companies were unable to hold in-person fundraising events because the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in gubernatorial emergency directives that drastically limited the number of people allowed at public gatherings, mandated the wearing of protective masks in public and so forth.
“This funding provides much needed financial support to the volunteer fire service for lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 during 2020,” Strickland said, adding, “We are grateful to the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan for helping to make this funding a reality.”
With assistance from the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA), MEMA and the Maryland Military Department advertised the availability of the special hardship funding to the volunteer fire and EMS service in each county throughout Maryland.
Leading the state in the number of applications submitted was Frederick County with 21, which translated to $654,000 in federal relief money, according to MEMA. The next highest two were Baltimore County - 20 applications yielding $390,000 - and Allegany County, which also submitted 20 applications that produced $382,000 in hardship relief funding, MEMA reported.
