Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.