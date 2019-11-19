ELKTON — Traffic on Route 40 had to be detoured through the Big Elk Mall Monday morning after two cars collided at the main entrance to the shopping center, Elkton police said.
According to Capt. Joseph Zurolo, EPD executive officer, the driver of 2008 Ford Escape was given multiple citations for failing to yield the right of way to the driver of a 2018 Kia Soul, which had the green light.
Zurolo said both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken for treatment by ambulances from Singerly Fire Company.
The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Eastbound traffic on Route 40 was detoured around the scene through the mall parking lot.
