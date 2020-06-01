Two teens wounded by accidental discharge of shotgun near Rising Sun

RISING SUN – Ambulance crews rushed two teens to a regional hospital on Saturday night after they were wounded by an accidental discharge of a shotgun at a residence near Rising Sun, according to the Maryland State Police and the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Telegraph Road (Route 273), a short distance east of Rising Sun, police reported.
CCDES Director Richard Brooks told the Cecil Whig that an 18-year-old man was in possession of a .20 gauge shotgun when it accidentally discharged. He suffered a wound to his thigh, Brooks said. Meanwhile, he added, a nearby 17-year-old girl suffered a “superficial wound” to an unspecified part of her body.
Ambulances crews drove the teens to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where they were treated for what Brooks described as “non-life-threatening” wounds. The teens were listed in “stable condition” when they arrived at the hospital, according to Brooks.
Update information concerning their medical conditions was unavailable, as of Monday afternoon. MSP had not released information regarding why the man was in possession of the shotgun at the time that it accidentally discharged, as of Monday afternoon.
MSP reportedly has classified the incident as an “accidental shooting,” which is not expected to result in criminal charges, after investigators interviewed the wounded teens and witnesses, police reported.
Several MSP troopers participated in the on-scene investigation, which included them using flashlights while looking for something, possibly shotgun pellets, on and near a front porch at the residence.
Emergency workers closed a section of westbound Route 273 for more than an hour, while paramedics and other first responders tended to the wounded teens and while MSP troopers later conducted their on-scene investigation.
