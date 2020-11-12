NORTH EAST - A gunman or gunmen remained on the loose Thursday after shooting two teens at a residence in a neighborhood near North East one day earlier, according to the Maryland State Police.
MSP troopers and paramedics rushed to a residence in the 400 block of Champlain Road in Lakeside Mobile Home Park at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday, after receiving a complaint regarding a shooting, police reported.
Investigators identified the victims only as two Cecil County males, ages 17 and 19, and specified that one suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back, the other to his hand, police said. Ambulance crews transported the wounded teens to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where they received treatment for what investigators classified as "non-life-threatening" wounds, police added.
As of Thursday night, updated information regarding their medical conditions was unavailable.
A spokesman with MSP's Criminal Enforcement Division, which is handling the case, declined to detail the circumstances surrounding the double shooting, explaining that he did not want to compromise the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information that might help MSP detectives identify the person or people responsible for the double shooting is asked to call the agency's North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.
This marks the second multiple-person shooting in Cecil County in an eight-day period.
On Election Day, two gunmen shot three men — one of them eight times — on the street of an Elkton neighborhood. The triple-shooting occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 3 in the 100 block of East Village Road.
As of Thursday, the two gunmen in that shooting had not been identified, and they remained at large.
One victim, whom investigators described only as an Elkton resident in his 20s, suffered eight bullet wounds to his upper torso, police said. An ambulance crew rushed him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he underwent emergency surgery, police added.
The other two victims, also in their early to mid 20s, each suffered one gunshot wound, according to Elkton Police Department officials. One of those victims, also an Elkton resident, was shot in his ankle, the other - an Edgewood resident - suffered a superficial wound to his upper torso, police reported.
Police said the two gunmen ran toward the three victims, who were standing on or near the street, and fired their guns as they approached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.