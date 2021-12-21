RISING SUN — Police captured two suspects during a multi-hour manhunt near Rising Sun on Thursday, after at least one of them reportedly bailed out of a disabled stolen vehicle amid a police chase, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified one of the suspects as Paul Bouchelle Jr., 44, of Elkton. As of Tuesday, five days after the incident, no criminal charges had been filed against Bouchelle, based on an online search of Cecil County court records. Nor had any traffic charges been filed against Bouchelle, whom investigators believe was the driver of the purported stolen vehicle involved in the police chase.
Police captured Bouchelle while he was in the area of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274) early Thursday night, about six hours after the manhunt started — after a resident had spotted him on nearby Trinity Church Road and contacted authorities to report the sighting, according to police.
MSP officials reported Thursday night that Bouchelle was in custody. As of late Tuesday afternoon, however, it was not clear if Bouchelle remained in custody.
The name of the second suspect, also a man, had not been released by MSP, as of late Tuesday afternoon. Nor had information been released regarding what, if any, charges had been filed against him.
Law enforcement officers caught that suspect at the Flying J. Travel Center in North East shortly after the manhunt on Thursday had started, police reported. That man allegedly was a passenger in the purported stolen vehicle, but, as of late Tuesday afternoon, it still was unclear at what point he allegedly fled on foot.
MSP has issued two written press releases regarding the manhunt. Both released on Thursday night, the second of those press releases was categorized as an update, and it indicated that Bouchelle was in custody — but it made no mention of the other suspect, who reportedly had been caught before Bouchelle. The first press release also made no reference to the other suspect.
The incident resulting in the manhunt started at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when MSP received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, police said. CCSO was trying to locate a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, which was described as a silver Ford pickup truck, police added.
MSP troopers spotted the described pickup truck west of Red Toad Road, according to police. But when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver — later identified as Bouchelle — sped away, spurring a short chase, police reported.
About two minutes later, an MSP trooper who had positioned himself in the area of Ebenezer Church Road and Principio Road was able to stop the pickup truck, police said. That trooper, who is assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack, had placed stop sticks on the pavement and, when the pickup truck ran over them, the vehicle became disabled in the 800 block of Principio Road, police added.
After the pickup truck came to rest in a large field along that road, the driver — later identified as Bouchelle — got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby “densely wooded area,” police reported.
It was believed that Bouchelle might be “armed and dangerous,” according to information contained in the MSP press releases.
MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the agency’s North East Barrack, told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday afternoon that Bouchelle was not in possession of a weapon when he was captured. (Kirschner was not at the barrack during his telephone interview and, because of that, he did not have access to the second suspect’s name.)
During and after the manhunt, some citizens made unsubstantiated reports that gunshots were fired at different times and at different places during the incident. “I am not aware of an exchange of gunfire,” Kirschner told the Whig on Tuesday afternoon.
In setting up a perimeter around the suspect after he allegedly ran away, MSP troopers and CCSO deputies blocked portions of roads in that area, including sections of Ebenezer Church Road and Principio Road, and also set up checkpoints. Law enforcement officers assigned to their respective agencies’ K9 Units attempted to track down the suspect with their specially trained scent dogs.
Also part of the manhunt, an MSP helicopter crew and a Delaware State Police helicopter crew made numerous aerial passes over an area marked by woods and open fields bordering Ebenezer Church and Principio Roads.
Late on Thursday afternoon, more than four hours after the manhunt had started, one of those helicopter crews landed a chopper in a field off Principio Road, across the street from a makeshift command center on a private lane, where numerous law enforcement vehicles were parked in a line.
Residents on portions of Ebenezer Church Road, Principio Road and Theodore Road were placed on lockdown shortly after the manhunt started, and they were asked to report any suspicious activity, according to a CCSO alert. Law enforcement officers reportedly went door to door at some of those residences along those roads.
Early Thursday night, several police vehicles were driven from the command center, with their emergency lights flashing, after there reportedly had been a sighting of the suspect in the area of Trinity Church Road. Police confirmed Tuesday that law enforcement officers caught Bouchelle a short time later.
“Police believe he may be armed and dangerous,” according to the MSP press releases. “Multiple warrants for his arrest in Maryland and in surrounding states are entered into the National Crime Information Center database and information has been communicated to police throughout the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.