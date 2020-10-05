CHARLESTOWN - Two people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Charlestown on Monday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Police.
As of late Monday afternoon, MSP officials were withholding the names of the two victims, pending next-of-kin notifications. The two victims and the seriously injured person were occupants of the car involved in the collision, police reported.
The crash occurred at noon on westbound Route 40 near Principio Parkway, where, according to information gathered during the preliminary investigation, the driver of the car attempted to cross that section of the highway to reach the median, police said.
As it did, police added, the car cut into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer, which crashed into the car - sending both vehicles into the eastbound lanes of Route 40, where they came to rest.
The driver and a rear-seat passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to MSP officials. An MSP helicopter crew flew the seriously-injured front-seat passenger of that car to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police reported.
The double-fatal crash forced emergency workers to close a stretch of eastbound Route 40 for nearly three hours. Approximately one mile west of the crash scene, eastbound traffic on Route 40 was detoured to eastbound Route 7 (Old Philadelphia Road) to Wells Camp Road and Red Toad Road, west of North East, where motorists were able to return to eastbound 40.
The Maryland Department of Transportation, the State Highway Administration and CHART personnel assisted with the road closure, police said. An MSP Accident Reconstruction Team conducted an on-scene investigation, police added.
As of late Monday afternoon, the overall investigation into the double-fatal collision was continuing, police reported.
Counting this accident, three people were killed on Cecil County highways within a five-and-a-half-hour span on Monday. At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, a Colora woman - Amy B. Spencer, 56, of Colora - was killed on northbound Interstate 95 near Perryville in a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this double-fatal crash near Charlestown become available.
