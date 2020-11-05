RISING SUN — Two people were airlifted to a regional trauma hospital on Monday after a two-vehicle crash near Rising Sun, according to a Maryland State Police spokeswoman at the agency’s headquarters in Pikesville.
A box truck and a pickup truck collided on Stevens Road near U.S. Route 1, northeast of Rising Sun, shortly before 9 a.m., injuring the driver and the passenger of the pickup truck, police said. The box truck driver was not injured in the crash, police added.
MSP helicopter crews flew the two injured people from the crash scene to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police reported.
As of Wednesday, with the investigation continuing, additional information regarding the people involved in the crash and details concerning how the traffic accident occurred were unavailable.
