Two people airlifted after motorcycle crash near Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT — A man and a woman were airlifted to regional hospitals on Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding ran off a road near Port Deposit and struck an embankment, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Dr. Jack Road Road, near Groff Farm Lane, police reported.
Justin M. Blakeley, 41, of Stewartstown, Pa., was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson in the northbound lane of Dr. Jack Road, when he lost control of his motorcycle while maneuvering on what investigators described as a “slight left curve,” police said.
The motorcycle veered off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, before bouncing back into the road, police added.
Blakeley and his passenger, Casey Lynn Barclay, 37, of Port Deposit, were knocked off the motorcycle after it crashed into the embankment, police reported.
A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew Blakeley to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, while a Delaware State Police helicopter crew airlifted Barclay to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
Investigators described the injuries suffered by Blakeley and Barclay as “non-life-threatening,” Holmes reported.
As of Monday afternoon, update information regarding the medical conditions of Blakeley and Barclay was unavailable.
The investigation of the motorcycle accident continued Monday. CCSO Cpl. Bryan Shockey is the lead investigator, Holmes reported.
