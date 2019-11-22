NORTH EAST — Two people were airlifted to a regional trauma hospital Friday afternoon, after a van ran off a North East-area road and crashed into a tree, according to police and emergency dispatches.
The single-vehicle traffic accident involving a Dodge van occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on North East Road (Route 272), north of the Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274) intersection and a short distance south of Warburton Road.
Emergency dispatches indicate that the injured people were trapped inside the van, which came to rest in a tree line off the northbound lane of the two-lane highway, and that emergency workers extricated them.
A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew two of the injured people to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, after landing in a Cecil College parking lot, according to emergency dispatches. Cecil College is a short distance south of the accident scene, and ambulance crew members transported the two injured people to that landing zone.
As of late Friday afternoon, official information regarding the two people who were flown to the trauma hospital and the reported third occupant of the van was unavailable. Details of how the single-vehicle crash occurred also had not been released by MSP officials.
The accident forced emergency workers to block a section of Route 272 near the accident scene, causing traffic backups on northbound Route 272 and westbound Warburton Road.
