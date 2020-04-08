Two men critically injured in head-on crash near North East

NORTH EAST - Two Cecil County residents remained hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday, after a head-on collision on a North East-area highway a day earlier, according to the Maryland State Police.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, when a 2014 Ford Fusion traveling in the southbound lane of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274) crossed the centerline after the driver - a 31-year-old Rising Sun man - inexplicably lost control of the vehicle, police said.
After entering the opposing lane, police added, the Ford crashed head-on with a northbound Jeep sport utility vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Rising Sun man.
Both men were trapped inside their vehicles after the crash, and it took emergency workers more than one hour to extricate them, according to MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack.
Two MSP helicopter crews - Trooper 1 and Trooper 4 - flew the critically injured drivers to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where doctors are treating them for what investigators describe as "life-threatening" injuries, Kirschner reported.
Because of the life-threatening injuries suffered by the drivers, Kirschner declined to release their names on Wednesday. Neither driver had passengers in his vehicle, he noted.
The head-on collision occurred in the 2500 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway, north of North East, and it forced emergency workers to close a portion of that road for approximately two hours, Kirschner told the Cecil Whig.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as updates concerning this crash become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.