RISING SUN — Investigators have arrested and charged two men in connection with the theft of four farming tractors — with a combined value of more than $70,000 — from a business near Rising Sun, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said CCSO investigators recovered the four stolen tractors, after finding them on the Rising Sun-area residential properties of the two suspects — Matthew Michael Bullins, 31, of the 700 block of New Bridge Road, and Gregory Fredrick Cosner Jr., 33, of the 400 block of New Bridge Road.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, police added, the investigation was continuing and additional charges were expected.
The investigation started on Friday, when CCSO deputies responded to Ag Industrial in the unit block of North Greenmont Road near Rising Sun after receiving a complaint regarding the theft of four tractors at that business property, police reported.
“The (preliminary) investigation revealed that the suspects entered a gated parking lot at the business on (Thursday) between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. The suspects removed four tractors from the property and were able to transport them away from the business,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
The theft case was assigned to CCSO detectives in the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, police reported.
On Saturday, CCSO detectives were able to develop information that linked two different New Bridge Road addresses to the theft incident, one for Bullins, the other for Cosner, according to police.
A computer check revealed that Bullins was wanted on three outstanding warrants, unrelated to the theft case, through CCSO, police said. Based on that information, police added, CCSO detectives and deputies went to Bullins’ New Bridge Road residence and took him into custody.
“A small amount of suspected heroin was also located on Mr. Bullins when he was arrested. During that time, detectives observed a blue New Holland Work Master 25 tractor on the property. The detective immediately recognized that this item was consistent with one of tractors taken from Ag Industrial,” Holmes outlined.
That prompted investigators to obtain a search warrant, which led to a court-approved search in which detectives found two additional tractors on the property, according to Holmes, who further reported, “A check confirmed that all three tractors found on the property were the ones taken from Ag Industrial on (Thursday).”
CCSO detectives spotted an additional tractor of questionable origin on New Bridge Road, this one at Cosner’s residential property, three blocks away from Bullins’ place, police reported.
“While performing surveillance, detectives observed a (man) get on the tractor and begin driving away. Detectives were able to stop the driver and tractor from leaving the area,” Holmes said.
Investigators identified that tractor operator as Cosner, and they determined that the tractor he was operating was one of the four tractors that had been stolen from Ag Industrial on Thursday, according to Holmes. Cosner was arrested at the scene, Holmes reported.
During a court-approved search of Cosner’s property, CCSO investigators also recovered a 2017 Nissan Rouge that had been reported stolen in Harford County and a .12 gauge shotgun, which had been reported stolen to the Elkton Police Department, police alleged.
Police reported that the following stolen tractors were recovered by CCSO detectives during the investigation: A New Holland Work Master 25s tractor, loader combo; a New Holland Work Master 25s tractor, backhoe combo; a New Holland Work Master 25s tractor, cab combo; and a New Holland Work Master 25s tractor, mower combo.
The total value of the stolen tractors is approximately $71,550, according to Holmes.
In addition to drug charges relating to the suspect heroin confiscated from him, Bullins is facing eight counts connected to the tractor-theft case, including fourth-degree burglary and theft of property valued at more than $25,000 and less than $100,000, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Bullins remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day before his bail review hearing, court records show.
Charged with two counts of theft, Cosner is free on personal recognizance, according to court records.
“Detectives are still actively investigating this incident. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues,” Holmes noted Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information that might help in this ongoing investigation is asked to call CCSO Det. Michael O’Donnell at 410-392-2123 or the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (410) 392 2180.
