ELKTON — Harold C. Smith is a 90-year-old Elkton resident who has visited Cecil County inmates easily more than 2,000 times since 1965, when he first went to the county jail and helped lead a weekly worship service for prisoners.
Back then, the county jail was housed in a cramped, rundown, 19th Century building on North Street in Elkton and, because it lacked the space for a chapel or even an isolated area, Smith and other volunteers preached to a captive audience – in every sense of the term.
“You would talk to them through the cell bars, whether they wanted to listen or not. Some would pull blankets over the bars or turn the radio up, so they wouldn’t have to hear. Some threw water on you through the bars,” Smith recalled with a chuckle. “Some would just thank you for coming. All you can do is trust the Lord that they heard the Word.”
In 1984, the then-brand new Cecil County Detention Center opened on Landing Lane, providing a chapel in which religious services are held. Now, inmates voluntarily go to that place to attend worship services, Bible studies and such.
Smith’s friend and fellow Maranatha Baptist Church parishioner, Donald Brooks, 70, of Delaware, joined that church’s jail ministry in 1981 — about three years before the new jail opened and some 16 years after Smith got involved — and he has witnessed to county inmates easily more than 1,000 times in those services.
Both believe that people whose lives have been derailed by criminal charges and, or, convictions resulting in their incarceration may be more apt to listen to Gospel, or “good news,” than others whose lives are seemingly going well.
“Jail is a place where a person has the time to be alone for introspection,” Brooks explained, before commenting that, regardless if a person is incarcerated or free, “I always ask myself this question: What if they never heard the Word? These days, I still meet people who have never been to church and have never read the Bible.”
It is their prayerful hope that, upon hearing the Gospel, people would confess that they are sinners, ask God for forgiveness and, putting their trust in Him, accept His gift of salvation.
Sheriff Scott Adams applauded Smith and Brooks for the decades they have devoted – as volunteers — to the inmate ministry. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office oversees Cecil County Detention Center operations.
“Their dedication comes from their faith and from their passion to eternally help people,” Adams said, adding that the inmates’ “spiritual well-being is important” to Smith and Brooks.
In general, according to Adams, “Any positive thing that can be brought to the inmates is important.”
Mary Allen, who is the CCDC director, or warden, emphasized that inmates “voluntarily participate” in the worship services offered through the detention center and conducted by outside volunteers, including Smith and Brooks.
Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, which went into effect in March, ministries inside the detention center remain suspended, she noted on Thursday.
“The services of any denomination are very important, and we appreciate the commitment of the volunteers who hold those services,” Allen said.
The message
Smith and Brooks bring the message of salvation to the inmates, which, in the most elementary summary, is this:
No matter how good of a person someone believes he or she is, it says in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned, and fall short of the glory of God.”
That sin separates us from God, the creator, who is righteous and yet, despite the fact that we are sinners, still loves us and wants to have a relationship with us.
A little later in that New Testament book, Romans 6:23, to be precise, it says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
The “death” in the first part of that verse refers to a spiritual death – spending eternity in Hell after physical death.
In the second part, the “gift of God” refers to God’s only son, Jesus, who bridges the sin gap between us and God. Jesus was crucified on a cross to ransom us from sin – or to pay the price for our sins – even though Jesus was blameless, without sin.
Jesus conquered death by rising from the grave three days later, before ascending into Heaven, where he sits at the right hand of his Father today.
As with any “gift,” however, a person must accept it.
That is where John 3:16 comes in, one of several verses in the Bible that address that gift, which, through Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross and his resurrection, allows us to also conquer death.
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
Planting seeds
Smith and Brooks share the Gospel with inmates and other people with thankful hearts, knowing that God put people in their own lives who led them to Christ.
“I was just a dude who did everything that everyone else did. I worked at the Chrysler plant in Newark (Del.). There was a guy who worked there, and everybody knew that he was Christian. I worked side-by-side with him sometimes. I had this notion that Christians weren’t very smart and fun. We started talking, and he had a knowledge of sports and an overall general knowledge and that impressed me,” Brooks said.
One day, that co-worker happened to be at the time-clock when Brooks arrived at 6 a.m. to punch in for his shift.
“I had been drinking that morning,” Brooks said, noting that he doesn’t believe his co-worker was aware of that. “He asked me, ‘When are you going to trust Christ?’ and I said, ‘It might as well be now.’ He gave me a Gospel tract.”
That encounter happened on March 7, 1981, a most special date for Brooks, who also received a New Testament from his co-worker.
“That night, I asked Jesus to come into my heart and save me. I realized I was the sinner that Christ had died for,” Brooks said, adding, “I haven’t been the same since. That’s why I come to the jail to tell people.”
Before that day, Brooks viewed himself as a good man with a good life.
“I had a job. I had a wife. Everything was going pretty well,” Brooks said. “But I had this emptiness inside and it was because I had never heard the Word.”
As for Smith, who served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1953, he remembers a fellow soldier that planted seeds in his life.
“One guy stood out, reading his Bible, sitting on his bunk. He never verbally witnessed to me, but he left an impression with his life,” Smith said.
Born and raised in Virginia, Smith said he came from a family of “honest, hardworking people,” and then noted, “We had a big Bible, but no one cracked the cover on it.”
In 1955, he “heard the Gospel” through a sermon delivered by The Rev. Tom Wallace, who pastored at the Baptist Bible Church in Elkton, and something clicked.
“The Lord brought conviction to my heart,” Smith said.
After accepting the gift of salvation, Smith later joined Maranatha Baptist Church near Elkton and joined its jail ministry program in 1965.
(Smith, who is long retired after working construction through a union hall in Wilmington, Del., and his wife, Edna, have been married 61 years and have three adult children, as well as grandchildren. Brooks and his wife, Elizabeth, have been married 46 years and have two adult children.)
Looking back at his decision to accept Jesus Christ as his personal savior, Smith referenced the jail ministry and commented, “That (jail) is probably where I could have been, before I accepted the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.