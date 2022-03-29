ELKTON — The town of Elkton will see contenders in both the mayoral and town commission seats, with incumbent mayor Robert Alt facing Lillian Jackson, and incumbent commissioners Jean Broomell and Robert Massimiano facing a challenge from Dayquan Stewart.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Robert Alt, mayor since 2014, hopes to complete his work expanding the economy of the town.
“I was kind of hired by the residents to be that economic development guy to create jobs for the community and bring some life back to our downtown,” Alt said.
Alt believes that a few more years of work will give Elkton an economic base necessary for long-term economic strength.
There are many current projects – such as Clene Nanomedicine’s move to the Upper Chesapeake Corporate Center, a tremendous amount of house building, with close 300 single family homes planned to be under construction, and a plan for the 60-acre sports park as part of the Southfields development – currently in the works that Alt hopes to remain involved in.
“There’s a lot happening in Elkton that I’d like to be part of and see get to the finish line,” Alt said.
Elkton is currently in the midst of a transition into an economic center where people go to for work, instead of a bedroom community where people commute to other areas, Alt said.
“A lot of a lot of industry will be coming to our town, which is going to help our tax base,” Alt said.
The town’s stable water and sewer rates of the last six years is a point of pride for Alt, as it helps ease the cost of living for residents. One of the biggest challenges for the city is getting more people, especially young people, involved in government.
“They have to get on the planning board,” Alt said. “They need to come to our meetings and listen to what’s happening.”
Lillian Jackson is a board member of the Multicultural Student Union Diversity Board and Student Leadership council at Cecil College and the Student Advisory Council for the Maryland Higher Education Commission. Jackson currently focuses on working to address racial discrimination in higher education.
“My plan for mayor is to create a more diverse and prosperous Elkton,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s previous work as an exotic dancer, and the racism and sexism she was exposed to, led her to gain an interest in activism.
“I want to be able to inspire women and people of all backgrounds.” Jackson said.
Jackson wants to show others that regardless of background or past, people can still succeed.
Jackson called for increased funding for minority owned small businesses, through state grants, along with creating new financial and business education programs. Jackson also hopes to increase the taxes on large corporations in Elkton, such as Wal-Mart.
The current zoning laws that prevent clinics from being built in Elkton, is something the candidate hopes to change, to increase access to drug treatment and mental health issues to help address the opioid crisis and lessen mass incarceration.
“It’s hard to offer rehab options instead of prison for people that have addictions,” Jackson said.
Jackson is currently working with the incarcerated Robert Lee Johnson jr., also known as Boobie, to create an anti-gun violence task force in Elkton. Jackson hopes to teach their peers how to deescalate possible harmful situations, and help high risk individuals access mental health services, substance abuse treatments, educational opportunities, and other services.
Jackson also wants to increase transparency within the Elkton Police Department, specifically referring to ensuring the department complies with “Anton’s Law,” a statewide measure declassifying police administrative and criminal misconduct records.
Jackson is currently a student at Cecil College. She is originally from Wilmington, Del., but moved to Elkton when she was a teenager after her stepfather passed away.
TOWN COMMISSIONER CANDIDATES
Dayquan Stewart, a nurse recruiting coordinator at Elkton Nursing & Rehabilitation, said that, although Elkton is on a great path, fresh perspective is needed with new insight from a younger person like himself. Stewart has experience working with the homeless, previously serving as the program director at the Meeting Ground men’s shelter.
His experience showed him that the city needs to work closely with organizations doing the ground work with the homeless, and have consistent meetings with stakeholders to see what works and doesn’t work when attempting to assist vulnerable people.
Stewart previously worked with Urban Promise in Wilmington, helping young people coming out of juvenile detention reintegrate with society and help them gain jobs, a model that he wants to adapt to Elkton.
“With the wisdom on the board, it’s time for a younger person to get in there and learn,” Stewart, specifically citing commissioners Earl Piner and Charles Givens as inspirations, said.
Stewart also believes in reaching out to young people in the community, through various initiatives and partnerships, to reduce gun violence.
“It’s our responsibility to wrap around the youth in our community and present them with another way of life that exhibits discipline, positive relationships, and healthy choices,” Stewart said.
Jean Broomell, who was first appointed to the board to fill a vacancy six years ago, said she ran again partially because no other woman had filed for a commissioners seat.
“I think my colleagues would agree that a woman’s opinion can often bring a unique perspective to the table and no other woman has filed for the position,” Broomell said.
The current board works well together, Broomell said, having a strong commitment to the town through other types of community service.
Broomell hopes to focus on the flooding problems that plague Elkton’s downtown area and on Delaware Avenue. Broomell wants to make other improvements to town infrastructure and address vacancies in some parts of the town. Broomell will also participate in the creation of a new comprehensive plan, helping to create the frame work for future zoning and land use.
“It is time to redo our Comprehensive Plan for the entire Town and I will be a part of that process through our Planning Commission,” Broomell said.
Rob Massimiano became a commissioner in 2018 after Mary Jo Jablonski passed away. He hopes to stay on for another term because he enjoys the work, and believes that the current board works together.
“I think it’s important to try to keep the team together,” Massimiano said.
Massimiano pointed to his ability to start new events in Elkton, such as the annual fishing rodeo and the comedy roast. He also points to the construction of the new Elkton Community Center, handing over the former Elkton Colored School to a non-profit, and the acquisition of the Elkton Armory, as town accomplishments that he is proud of.
Massimiano hopes to turn the Elkton Armory into an entertainment facility or banquet hall.
“We’d like to turn that into a moneymaker for the town,” Massimiano said.
The commissioner also supports increased funding for the Elkton Police Department.
Massimiano has operated Tidewater Tattoo on main street for 36 years. He previously served on the board for the Cecil County Arts Council and the Elkton Alliance.
Readers can vote for their preferred candidate for Elkton Mayor and Elkton town commissioner on Tuesday, May 10th, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Elkton Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.