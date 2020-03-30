Two injured in North East crash involving county paramedic vehicle

NORTH EAST - Two people suffered injuries Friday when a Cecil County Department of Emergency Services sport utility vehicle and a car crashed at an intersection near North East, according to the Maryland State Police and a CCDES official.
MSP troopers and paramedics responded to the intersection of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Mechanics Valley Road at 10:13 a.m., after receiving an emergency dispatch concerning the collision, reported an MSP spokesman at the agency's North East Barrack.
North East Volunteer Fire Co. ambulance crews transported the drivers of both vehicles - a CCDES Chevrolet Suburban that is identified as "Paramedic 4" and a Kia - to Union Hospital in Elkton, where they were treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries, according to Richard Brooks, director of CCDES.
The driver of Paramedic 4 was not responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision, said Brooks, who identified that driver as a captain who serves as a shift commander. The county-owned SUV sustained damage, and it has been moved to an area auto body shop, he added.
As of Friday afternoon, official MSP information regarding how the two-vehicle crash occurred and the people involved in it was unavailable.
