CECIL COUNTY — Two unrelated house fires in Cecil County within about two hours of each other on Monday caused approximately $350,000 in total damage, displacing two residents and injuring five volunteer firefighters, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
In the first incident, a passerby called 911 at 4:30 p.m. after discovering a fire at a residence in the 600 block of Rising Sun Road near Rising Sun, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
Two volunteer firefighters were transported from the scene to an area hospital for additional treatment, after suffering unspecified injuries, fire officials said. A third volunteer firefighter also suffered unspecified injuries, but refused transport to an area hospital, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $175,000 in structural damage to the one-story house and destroyed approximately $25,000 in belongings, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who noted that no one was displaced.
“The home was unoccupied at the the time of the fire, but is used by the family. No one resides inside the home, but it is used for the pool and bathroom regularly,” the spokesperson explained.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the basement, fire official said. As of Tuesday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
The 911 call for the second house fire was made at 6:26 p.m. Monday, about two hours later, when the homeowner discovered a blaze at the residence in the 100 block of Dr. Jack Road near Port Deposit, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Water Witch Fire Company of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $125,000 in structural damage to the two-story house and destroyed about $25,000 in contents, according to the MOSFM spokesperson. The fire displaced two adults, who are now being assisted by the American Red Cross and family members, the spokesperson further reported.
Two volunteer firefighters suffered unspecified injuries, but both refused transport to the hospital after they were evaluated at the scene, according to fire officials.
Investigators determined that the blaze started in the kitchen but, as of Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
