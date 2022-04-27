FOREST HILL — An investigation — marked by controversy between two investigative agencies — is continuing after two Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies fatally shot a man who was believed to be suicidal and armed with a gun during a confrontation behind a drug store in Forest Hill, police reported.
HCSO officials identified the decedent as 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, who lived in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford.
They identified the HCSO deputies who were involved in the fatal, police-involved shooting as Sgt. Sives and Cpl. Maddox., both of whom are 15-year veterans with the agency. Sives is assigned to the agency’s Police Operations Bureau, Northern Precinct, and Maddox is assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division.
As is standard operating procedure after a police-involved shooting, Sives and Maddox have been placed on routine administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.
The incident started at 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, when HCSO deputies were dispatched to an unspecified area in Forest Hill after receiving reports of a “suicidal subject, who was believed to be armed with a long gun,” according to police.
After searching for nearly one hour and having phone conversations with the man, the deputies located him behind the CVS pharmacy in the shopping center at the corner of Rock Spring Road, near Spenceola, in Forest Hill, police reported.
That interaction concluded with the deputies shooting the man, later identified as Fauver, police said. A gravelly wounded Fauver was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he died from his unspecified gunshot wounds, police added.
The fatal shooting and the events leading up to it were captured on video by surveillance and police cameras, according to HCSO officials.
“After review of related video footage, we can confirm that the deputies who discharged their firearms had activated their body cameras. Additional law enforcement body worn cameras on scene also captured the incident. Multiple in-car cameras were also active,” an HCSO spokesperson outlined.
Moreover, according to the spokesperson, “Many citizens have inquired about releasing body camera footage. Please understand that many hours of footage exist, and, in order to not bias or influence the investigation, a full review must occur before we can share any evidence with the public. It is our full intention that, at the conclusion of the investigation, the public will be able to view the footage. We thank you for your patience.”
As of late Monday, the investigation by the HCSO and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigative Unit continued, according to police. HCSO officials have reported in at least two update-press releases that the agency is working closely and cooperatively with the Attorney General’s IIU.
“Investigators have worked tirelessly since the incident occurred to thoroughly investigate the shooting and the events leading up to the moment deputies discharged their firearms. We continue to work in conjunction the MD Attorney General’s Independent Investigative Unit (IIU) and investigators from the Maryland State Police (MSP), in accordance with Maryland law and HCSO policy,” an HCSO spokesperson outlined.
That spokesperson added, “Since the initial response, the IIU and MSP investigators have had the opportunity and access to review all footage and they have viewed footage along with HCSO personnel. In the spirit of full cooperation, they continue to have complete and unfettered access to view any footage or evidence they need as we move forward. We are committed to a fair and transparent investigation and will continue to update citizens as the investigation unfolds.”
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, however, formally alleged on Monday that the HCSO is interfering with the IIU investigation.
Frosh filed a court complaint requesting, among other things, that a judge issue a temporary restraining order to stop the HCSO from interfering with the investigation of the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division into the fatal, police-involved shooting, according to a written statement released by Frosh’s office.
In 2021, the Maryland General Assembly created an independent unit within the Attorney General’s Office, called the Independent Investigations Division (IID), to investigate all police-involved fatalities in the state. Local law-enforcement agencies are required by law to cooperate with the IID’s investigations.
The HCSO notified the Independent Investigations Division on Saturday that two of its deputies had shot and killed a civilian, an AGO spokesperson said. IID investigators, along with the Maryland State Police (MSP) Homicide Unit and the Forensic Sciences Unit, began arriving within 40 minutes to process the crime scene, collect evidence and interview witnesses, the spokesperson added.
“At the scene, the HCSO refused to allow the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Unit – an independent body – to collect the evidence in this case, in accordance with the IID’s standard protocols. The HCSO insisted, instead, that its own employees collect the evidence. The HCSO did not begin collecting that evidence until after MSP evidence technicians were present and available to do so in a reliable, independent manner. That evidence has not been provided to the IID in the two days since the fatality occurred,” the spokesperson alleged.
Moreover, according to the AGO spokesperson, “The HCSO also refused to provide copies of any video footage of this incident to the Independent Investigations Division. That video includes the body-worn cameras of the involved and witness officers, as well as dashboard cameras and additional video from non-law-enforcement sources. Having copies of those videos for analysis is crucial to conducting an independent investigation. The HCSO’s proposed alternative — that the IID review the videos only under HCSO supervision—is antithetical to an independent investigation.”
After filing the civil complaint seeking temporary injunctive relief, Frost issued the following public statement: “The Sheriff’s Office is interfering with the Division’s investigation in this case. This interference with an independent investigation is in violation of the law. The people of Maryland deserve better, and we will fight to see that they get it.”
The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is asking anyone with information about this fatal, police-involved shooting to call (410) 576-7070.
The HCSO, meanwhile, is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has “additional information or video” to please call HCSO Det. Golden at 410-836-5430.
