Two girls, 8, make wacky walking an option in Bay View community

BAY VIEW – Walkers and joggers on the private road looping through the peaceful Piney Ridge community reach a short stretch, perhaps 120 feet long, where they are encouraged to abandon their normal gaits.
At that point, they have reached the zany zone.
“You have now entered the jurisdiction of silly walks!! Commence silly walking immediately!! Have fun :),” read two signs that are posted at the edges of facing front yards, near the road, at opposite ends of this crazy corridor.
Wacky Walk Way, if you will, is the brainchild of Summer Hawkins, 8, and her good friend from across the street, Brie Bowser, who is the same age as Summer.
“She got the idea from TV. She saw it and thought it was very funny,” said Summer’s mother, Megan Hawkins, referring to a news story that she and Summer, a Bainbridge Elementary School third-grader, watched one day several weeks ago. “She hoped that she could see people do silly walks here.”
So Megan wrote and printed the two “Jurisdiction of Silly Walks” signs for Summer and Brie, who, in turn, taped them to two sticks and posted them in their lawns.
That was sometime in April, after the two youngsters had noticed an increase in the foot traffic on Piney Ridge Lane, which circles through the neighborhood of approximately 20 homes.
The payoff has been sporadic, but still enough to make the effort all worth while, according to Summer and Brie, who paused from splashing in a backyard swimming pool together recently to grant the Cecil Whig an interview.
“No one is doing the silly walk,” Summer blurted, feigning disappointment.
Then Summer giggled, signifying that her playful underreporting had something to do with the fact that, while she and Brie have, indeed, witnessed a handful of silly walks so far, the best buddies are hoping to see even more.
Then Summer's mom qualified, “We’ve seen a few people do it. We’ve also seen people stop and take pictures of the signs.”
The Cecil Whig later learned that some Piney Ridge residents, as well as people who live in the nearby Montgomery Oaks neighborhood, accept the written invitation when they reach the whimsical walk zone created by Summer and Brie.
“If I see the girls outside and know they’re looking to see me do it, then I do a silly walk when I go by,” said Karen Winkowski, a Piney Ridge resident.
The way Winkowski sees it, the Jurisdiction of Silly Walks is a much needed slice of levity, given the hardships and stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Like several people in the community, Winkowski has been working from home for nearly three months. Also like her neighbors, Winkowski acknowledged that she has been more apt to take strolls through Piney Ridge on breaks and after her stay-at-home workday has ended. (Dan Bowser, who is Brie’s father, commented, “There is definitely a lot more foot traffic out here now.”)
“With everything going on right now, it is scary, and this is a fun thing to do in such serious times. They (Summer and Brie) brought something to this neighborhood that has lightened the mood,” Winkowski explained.
Rick Shanahan, who lives a couple of doors down from the Jurisdiction of Silly Walks, also has altered his normal walk on that section of road. Admittedly, it caught his partner, Art Villabon, by surprise the first time.
“I saw the sign and said, ‘We have to walk funny now,’ and Art said, ‘What do you mean? and I pointed to the sign,” recalled Shanahan, who noted that, although Summer and Brie were not outside at the time, Summer’s grandmother, Marcy Hawkins, was close enough to witness the silliness that followed.
Shanahan continued, “So we did a wacky walk the whole way, from one end to the other. I saw Marcy on the front porch, and she started laughing.”
He finds the girls’ Jurisdiction of Silly Walks idea “hysterical,” and views their playful activities as a breath of fresh air.
Shanahan explained that when he moved into Piney Ridge in 2002, a few years after it had been established, it was common to see kids playing in the neighborhood. Then those children grew up, leading to multi-year period devoid of kids playing outside, he said. Recently, however, couples’ with children have moved into the neighborhood and the grandchildren of original homeowners are now visiting, Shanahan added.
“Now we’re seeing kids playing outside again. This is a quiet, safe neighborhood, and it is great to see kids out there playing and having fun again,” Shanahan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.